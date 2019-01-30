comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 update rolling out with January 2019 Android security patch
News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 update rolling out with January 2019 Android security patch

News

Nokia has announced the rollout of January security patch along with factory images for Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Nokia 6.1 Plus main

HMD Global has started rolling out the January 2019 Android security update to the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 users. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced back in August 2018, while the Nokia 8 was launched back in October 2017. The smartphones that already received the update include Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

One can check the update by heading to the ‘Settings’ menu and then system updates. It fixes many security issues, and one of them was a security vulnerability in the system that could enable access to a remote attacker using a specially crafted file, NPU reports. Additionally, HMD Global is clearly fulfilling its promise of releasing regular monthly security and OS updates.

As part of Google’s Android One program, all the Nokia units are in line to receive a minimum of two years software update support. The Nokia 6.1 Plus January 2019 Android security update is currently rolling out to India and Iraq only, while the Nokia 8 is receiving the new update in India and Netherlands regions. Hence, it may take some time before reaching all users globally.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications, features

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display along with an 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Qualcomm SD636 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It also features a dual 16-megapixel f/2.0 and a 5-megapixel depth-focus sensor with f/2.4 aperture, while on the front, the device features a single 16-megapixel selfie-shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed by a 2,990mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support under the hood.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

Nokia 8 specifications, features

As for the Nokia 8, the phone features a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. It is powered around by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC with Adreno 540 GPU, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It offers a Dual Zeiss optics 13-megapixel main rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 13-megapixel Black/White sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 8 smartphone is backed by a 3,090mAh battery capacity with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 8

Nokia 8

3.2

28999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Processor
13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture
  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch
thumb-img
Gaming
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro specifications, prices leaked

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

News

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features
Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

News

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch
Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked

News

Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked
Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL spotted on Geekbench; could be called 'Pixel 3a XL'

हिंदी समाचार

11 साल के बच्चे ने PUBG गेम को बंद करने के लिए सरकार को लिखी चिट्ठी

Realme 2 फ्लिपकार्ट पर ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, 1 रुपये में मिल रहा है यह ऑफर

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

पेटीएम अब होटल की भी करेगा बुकिंग

News

Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'
News
Facebook to monitor India elections from 'Singapore hub'
Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

News

Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features
Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging

News

Nokia 9 PureView listed online; tipped to support 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February

News

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to get Super Night Scene mode from Mi MIX 3 by end of February
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 receiving January security patch