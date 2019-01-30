Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 update rolling out with January 2019 Android security patch

HMD Global has started rolling out the January 2019 Android security update to the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 users. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced back in August 2018, while the Nokia 8 was launched back in October 2017. The smartphones that already received the update include Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

One can check the update by heading to the ‘Settings’ menu and then system updates. It fixes many security issues, and one of them was a security vulnerability in the system that could enable access to a remote attacker using a specially crafted file, NPU reports. Additionally, HMD Global is clearly fulfilling its promise of releasing regular monthly security and OS updates.

As part of Google’s Android One program, all the Nokia units are in line to receive a minimum of two years software update support. The Nokia 6.1 Plus January 2019 Android security update is currently rolling out to India and Iraq only, while the Nokia 8 is receiving the new update in India and Netherlands regions. Hence, it may take some time before reaching all users globally.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications, features

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display along with an 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Qualcomm SD636 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It also features a dual 16-megapixel f/2.0 and a 5-megapixel depth-focus sensor with f/2.4 aperture, while on the front, the device features a single 16-megapixel selfie-shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed by a 2,990mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support under the hood.

Nokia 8 specifications, features

As for the Nokia 8, the phone features a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 1440×2560 pixels. It is powered around by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC with Adreno 540 GPU, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It offers a Dual Zeiss optics 13-megapixel main rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 13-megapixel Black/White sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 8 smartphone is backed by a 3,090mAh battery capacity with Quick Charge 3.0 support.