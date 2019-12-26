HMD Global’s Android One approach with Google has only benefited users. Recently Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3.2 got the latest Android 9 Pie monthly security patches. Now, Nokia 6.2 users have also started to report about the update.

Nokia 6.2 update details

Nokia 6.2 users in Pakistan are now receiving the latest security patch update for their smartphones, NPU reports. The update carries the Android 9 Pie build version V1.160 along with December 2019 security patch and weighs about 225.8MB in size.

The December 2019 security patch in the Nokia 6.2 update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. This vulnerability can allow a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The changelog for the Nokia 6.2 new update also includes improved system stability, UI enhancements and more. Just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download this update via push notification or users can check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

The report notes that users can use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official update for any regional fixes and improvements. The company is likely to roll out this new security patch to more smartphones in the coming weeks.

Features, specifications

Nokia 6.2 is HMD Global‘s Android One mid-range smartphone. Like other Nokia devices, it is also likely to get the Android 10 OS update soon. As per the company’s official roadmap, the update will hit the device sometime around Q1 2020.

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch notched IPS display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. There is also 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear fingerprint sensor, and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.