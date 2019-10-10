comscore Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11: Price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.2 launching in India tomorrow: Check specifications, features and more
News

Nokia 6.2 launching in India tomorrow: Check specifications, features and more

News

The highlight of Nokia 6.2 is its triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology along with Google’s Android One program. It boats of “Timeless Nordic design” and uses a crafted polymer composite.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 10:40 AM IST
nokia-6.2-bgr-6

HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 6.2 in India tomorrow. The smartphone was first unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin last month alongside Nokia 7.2. Now as per Amazon India listing, the all-new Nokia 6.2 will be available on their website from October 11. To note, the company has already launched the Nokia 7.2 in India, and it is available for purchase across offline and online retail channels.

The highlight of Nokia 6.2 is its triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology along with Google’s Android One program. It boats of “Timeless Nordic design” and uses a crafted polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate and is of half the weight of aluminium. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology. The front as well as back glass is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. It gets triple-slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card together.

Nokia 8.1 gets latest Android 10 OS; becomes first Nokia smartphone to get updated

Also Read

Nokia 8.1 gets latest Android 10 OS; becomes first Nokia smartphone to get updated

In terms of camera, the device features a triple-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens along with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. Nokia promises detailed images, beautifully blurred bokeh portraits and Night mode with image fusion and exposure stacking. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications on the Nokia 6.2 include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

4.2

14999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11
News
Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11
PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts

Gaming

PUBG driving mechanics video shares dos and don'ts

Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with the latest security patch

Google rolls out October security update for Android 10 devices

News

Google rolls out October security update for Android 10 devices

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Amazon to take on Swiggy and Zomato; war starts on Diwali

Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11

Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with the latest security patch

Google rolls out October security update for Android 10 devices

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 price cut in India

Deals

Nokia 2.2 and Nokia 3.2 price cut in India
Amazon to take on Swiggy and Zomato; war starts on Diwali

News

Amazon to take on Swiggy and Zomato; war starts on Diwali
Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11

News

Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11
OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: How to watch live stream
Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon India exclusive

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन फूड डिलिवरी मार्केट में कदम रखने की तैयारी में Amazon India, दिवाली तक लॉन्च हो सकती है नई सर्विस

इस साल के अंत तक लॉन्च होगा Realme TV

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन में होगी 135Hz सैम्पल रेट और 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाली डिस्प्ले

Jio ने बंद की दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस, प्रति मिनट कॉल पर देने होगा 6 पैसा चार्ज और बदले में मिलेगा डाटा

OnePlus 7T Pro आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon to take on Swiggy and Zomato; war starts on Diwali
News
Amazon to take on Swiggy and Zomato; war starts on Diwali
Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11

News

Nokia 6.2 India launch on October 11
Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Infinix Hot 8 software update rolling out with the latest security patch
Google rolls out October security update for Android 10 devices

News

Google rolls out October security update for Android 10 devices
Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17

News

Huawei to launch an all screen smartphone in Paris on October 17