HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 6.2 in India tomorrow. The smartphone was first unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin last month alongside Nokia 7.2. Now as per Amazon India listing, the all-new Nokia 6.2 will be available on their website from October 11. To note, the company has already launched the Nokia 7.2 in India, and it is available for purchase across offline and online retail channels.

The highlight of Nokia 6.2 is its triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology along with Google’s Android One program. It boats of “Timeless Nordic design” and uses a crafted polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate and is of half the weight of aluminium. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Nokia 6.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology. The front as well as back glass is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. It gets triple-slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card together.

In terms of camera, the device features a triple-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens along with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. Nokia promises detailed images, beautifully blurred bokeh portraits and Night mode with image fusion and exposure stacking. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications on the Nokia 6.2 include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

