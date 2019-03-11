Nokia 6.2 leak hints at Q2 2019 launch; could be priced the same as Nokia 6.1

At Mobile World Congress 2019, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global was expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 as the successor to Nokia 6.1. However, the company launched the Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 9 PureView instead. Now, more details about the Nokia 6.2 have emerged, revealing its possible launch time and price. This could mean the company has started working on next set of 2019’s product lineup even before the devices announced at MWC become widely available around the world.

A tweet posted by Nokia_anew and spotted by Nokiapoweruser suggests HMD Global will launch the Nokia 6.2 during spring of this year. Since spring is generally the period starting from March and lasting until June, we could see the Nokia 6.2 arrive during the second quarter of this year. The twitter user also claims that the smartphone will arrive with the same price tag as that of its predecessor, the Nokia 6.1. This could mean that the Nokia 6.2 could arrive at a retail price of €279, making it a premium device over Nokia 4.2 priced at $169. While the information seems to giveaway updates on Nokia 6.2, the information about the launch of Nokia 9 PureView from same source did not turn out to be accurate.

Ahead of launch, the Nokia 6.2 has leaked multiple times and has also appeared in the form of renders. It is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and could be HMD Global’s first smartphone with hole punch display design. The smartphone is rumored to arrive with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset. The smartphone is tipped to feature metal and glass design with dual rear camera setup of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel on the back.