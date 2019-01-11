comscore
  • Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

Nokia 6.2 could be the successor to Nokia 6.1, which was launched last year.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 2:03 PM IST
Honor, Huawei and Samsung all have smartphones with in-screen camera design. Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to join these three smartphone makers next and Nokia could well be the fifth major smartphone maker with the launch of Nokia 8.1 Plus, which could be the first device with a punch hole or in-screen camera. A new leak now suggests that would not be the only device with such a design from the Finnish smartphone maker. The company could be working on another device, called the Nokia 6.2 with a hole punch camera. The smartphone is said to be the successor to Nokia 6.1, which was released in April of last year.

The leak from Twitter user who goes by the handle @LeaksNokia claims that the Nokia 6.2 or 2019 version of Nokia 6, will arrive with a 6.2-inch display featuring a hole punch camera design. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There is no word on its internal storage but it is likely to come with at least 64GB internal storage.

The leak also claims that Nokia 6.2 will feature 16-megapixel dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics and support OZO audio. It is tipped to arrive at the end of this month or in February 2019. The smartphone is said to launch only in the Chinese market and could debut as part of Nokia’s X series there. Nokia has been launching its smartphones first in China followed by other markets like India and Europe and this device might go global within weeks of its launch in China.

The punch hole camera design is seen as the smartphone design that eliminates notched display without the need to use a mechanical component or slider form factor. The design tends to tuck the selfie camera inside the display at the front allowing for a full-screen experience and with a black background, it would seem as if you are experiencing the entire display. Nokia seems to be adopting such a design not just for its premium device but also for its mid-range offering.

