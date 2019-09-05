comscore Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 with triple-camera unveiled at IFA 2019: Specifications, features and more
News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 with triple-camera unveiled at IFA 2019: Specifications, features and more

News

HMD Global today at IFA 2019 unveiled the new Nokia range of smartphones including the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Both phones bring triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology for consumers along with

  • Published: September 5, 2019 8:13 PM IST
nokia-7.2-official-1

HMD Global today at IFA 2019 unveiled the new Nokia range of smartphones including the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Both phones bring triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology for consumers along with Google’s Android One program. The company says both the phones feature “Timeless Nordic design” and a crafted polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate
and half the weight of aluminium.

As part of the Android One family, both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are Android 10 ready smartphones. The company promises guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new Nokia phones.

Nokia 6.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology. The front as well as back glass is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. It gets triple-slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card together.

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019: Apple iPhone 11, Huawei Mate 30, Nokia 7.2, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme XT and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019: Apple iPhone 11, Huawei Mate 30, Nokia 7.2, Vivo V17 Pro, Realme XT and more

In terms of camera, the device features a triple-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens along with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. Nokia promises detailed images, beautifully blurred bokeh portraits and Night mode with image fusion and exposure stacking. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications on the Nokia 6.2 include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 7.2 also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology, just like the Nokia 6.2. The back features matte gradient glass, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

In the camera department, the Nokia 7.2 also flaunts a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera with quad-pixel technology. Other specifications include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2: Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 6.2 will be available starting next month in October in the European market. The company has announced starting price of 199 Euros, but it will vary in different regions. It will come in two color options – Ceramic Black and Ice. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.2 will be available at starting price of 249 Euros. The phone will be available in three color options – Cyan Green, Charcol and Ice. Nokia has already sent out invites for September 11 launch event in India. We are expecting both phones to launch in the country on the same day.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 8:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
News
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

News

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Guwahati Finals dates out

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Review

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions
Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019
Top smartphones to launch in September 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer Free TV : जियो फाइबर के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है फ्री HD/4K टीवी

Reliance Jio Fiber plans : रिलायंस ने पेश किए जियो फाइबर के प्लान्स

Samsung Note 10 Series खरीदने पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये का बोनस कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल शुरू, Realme 3 Pro और Motorola One Vision समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Amazon Vivo Carnival का आज आखिरी दिन, इन वीवो स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स


News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
News
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced
New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10

News

New Apple TV with A12 chip to reportedly launch on September 10
Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Lenovo K10 Note vs Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared