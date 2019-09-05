Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

HMD Global today at IFA 2019 unveiled the new Nokia range of smartphones including the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Both phones bring triple-rear camera and PureDisplay technology for consumers along with Google’s Android One program. The company says both the phones feature “Timeless Nordic design” and a crafted polymer composite that is twice as strong as polycarbonate

and half the weight of aluminium.

As part of the Android One family, both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are Android 10 ready smartphones. The company promises guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the two new Nokia phones.

Nokia 6.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology. The front as well as back glass is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB internal storage options. It gets triple-slot, which means you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card together.

In terms of camera, the device features a triple-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens along with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. Nokia promises detailed images, beautifully blurred bokeh portraits and Night mode with image fusion and exposure stacking. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Other specifications on the Nokia 6.2 include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and features

The Nokia 7.2 also features a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with ‘PureDisplay’ technology, just like the Nokia 6.2. The back features matte gradient glass, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

In the camera department, the Nokia 7.2 also flaunts a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with a 5-megapixel depth and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Wide-angle (118 degree) camera. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera with quad-pixel technology. Other specifications include a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 10W standard charging. It’ll also offer Qualcomm aptX audio, Android 9 Pie OS, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2: Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 6.2 will be available starting next month in October in the European market. The company has announced starting price of 199 Euros, but it will vary in different regions. It will come in two color options – Ceramic Black and Ice. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.2 will be available at starting price of 249 Euros. The phone will be available in three color options – Cyan Green, Charcol and Ice. Nokia has already sent out invites for September 11 launch event in India. We are expecting both phones to launch in the country on the same day.