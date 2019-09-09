HMD Global took the wraps off its latest Nokia-branded mobile phones at the recently concluded IFA 2019. We saw the unveiling of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 smartphones. Alongside, we also saw the unveiling of the Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough phones. Of these the two Nokia smartphones are likely to launch in India on September 11.

Ahead of the date, both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are on the company’s official website. There’s no word on the pricing of either of the devices. But it will be known on September 11. For context, the Nokia 6.2 costs €199 (approximately Rs 15,700), while the Nokia 7.2 costs €249 (approximately Rs 19,700). It will be interesting to see how close the Indian pricing will be to these.

Nokia 6.2 features, specifications

Both devices are a part of Google’s Android One program. This means, both run stock Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. Additionally, they are also in line to receive the new Android 10 update before the end of this year.

As for the features, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 under the hood. There’s up to 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage on offer. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For photography, the smartphone equips a triple-rear camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

Nokia 7.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 7.2, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 under the hood. There is up to 6GB of RAM on offer, and up to 128GB storage on offer. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For photography, this device too features a triple-camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera with quad-pixel technology.