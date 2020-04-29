Nokia 6.2 starts receiving Android 10 update: All you need to know

HMD Global recently rolled out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 2.3 smartphones. Now, the latest Nokia phone to receive this Android OS update is Nokia 6.2. This information directly comes from Juho Sarvikas who is a Chief Product Officer of HMD Global. The company’s community forums website also revealed that the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 is also being rolled out in India.

The company has also confirmed that a lot of markets will receive this Android 10 update today. Around 50 percent of markets will get it by May 1 and around 100 percent of markets will receive Android 10 by May 3. The latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 adds features like redesigned UI, dark mode, new gesture navigation, and improved privacy controls.

As is normally the case, the new Android 10 update will arriving in phases and will hit more regions in the coming weeks. The first batch reportedly includes 43 countries. To recall, the Nokia 6.2 was launched in India back in the year 2019. It is currently listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 13,990.

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also supports HDR10 and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip. This is accompanied by up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage on the highest variant.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.2 features a 16-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and charges at 10W. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory up to 512GB. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.