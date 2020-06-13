comscore Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Nokia 6.2 is one of the few devices that have already received the June security patch.

  Published: June 13, 2020 3:24 PM IST
HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 6.2 smartphone users. The new update brings in the latest June 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update, however, does not mention any newly added features to it. Also Read - Nokia 7.2 picks up June security update

The latest Nokia 6.2 update bumps up the software version to 00WW_2_290_SP02. It is currently available for users based in the Netherlands. The OTA update is about 15.9 MB in size and brings the June 2020 security patch. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Nokia 5310 is coming soon to India; website teases immediate launch

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial roll out in the Netherlands is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. The company is also likely to roll out the June 2020 security update to more Nokia smartphones in the coming weeks, NokiaMob reports. Also Read - Nokia 6.2 starts receiving Android 10 update: All you need to know

The June 2020 security patch with the update fixes several high and critical security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these exploits could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional device permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Nokia 6.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 6.2 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 6.2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 13, 2020 3:24 PM IST

