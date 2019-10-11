comscore Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

Here is how the newly launched Nokia 6.2 competes with the popular Realme 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30s based on price, specifications and features.

  • Published: October 11, 2019 2:59 PM IST
nokia 6-2 comparo

At IFA 2019 in September, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 6.2 smartphone along with the Nokia 7.2. Now, the company has finally launched the Nokia 6.2 in India. The new mid-range smartphone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy M30s and Realme 5 Pro in India. We pitted them based on the price, specifications and features, and here is how they fare.

Price in India and availability

The Nokia 6.2 is available for Rs 15,999 via Amazon India. The Galaxy M30s is also available via Amazon India. It is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is can be bought for Rs 13,999. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 14,999, whereas the top end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. 

Nokia 6.2 display and hardware vs competition 

All three phones come with a full HD+ display and waterdrop style notch. The Samsung phone flaunts a 6.4-inch panel, whereas the Nokia and Realme phones come with a 6.3-inch panel. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 comes with a 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Galaxy M30s comes with Exynos 9611 SoC and up to 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Moving on to the Realme 5 Pro, it is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Nokia 6.2 cameras vs competition

In the photography department, the Realme 5 Pro takes the lead here. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Out of these, one is a depth sensor and the other is a dedicated macro camera. Upfront is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy M30s comes with a triple camera setup. One is a 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel regular sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get an 8-megapixel sensor. 

Battery, connectivity and OS

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M30s features a massive 6,000mAh unit with 15W fast charging via Type-C. The Realme smartphone features a 4,035mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Nokia 6.2 comes with the smallest battery at 3,500mAh and standard 10W charging support.

On the software side, all three smartphones run on Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom skin on top. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Realme 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy M30s Nokia 6.2
Price 13999 13999 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP
Battery 4,035mAh 6000mAh 3500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 11, 2019 2:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

News

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

News

Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

News

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

News

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared
Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India
OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने रिलीज की नई बैन लिस्ट, हैकर्स और चीटर्स को 10 साल के लिए किया गया बैन

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 69 रुपये का ऑल-राउंडर रिचार्ज पैक, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

14 दिनों के बैटरी बैकअप वाली Amazfit GTS स्मार्टवॉच भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च की Galaxy Watch Active 2 और Galaxy Watch LTE स्मार्टवॉच

ये सभी Reliance Jio यूजर्स अभी भी कर सकते हैं फ्री कॉलिंग, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold once again sold out in 30 minutes in India
Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

News

Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared
Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video

News

Dish TV announces hybrid set-top box with Amazon Prime Video
Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features

News

Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera, Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct launched; price and features
Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering