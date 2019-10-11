Nokia 6.2 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro: Compared

At IFA 2019 in September, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 6.2 smartphone along with the Nokia 7.2. Now, the company has finally launched the Nokia 6.2 in India. The new mid-range smartphone will compete with the Samsung Galaxy M30s and Realme 5 Pro in India. We pitted them based on the price, specifications and features, and here is how they fare.

Price in India and availability

The Nokia 6.2 is available for Rs 15,999 via Amazon India. The Galaxy M30s is also available via Amazon India. It is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is can be bought for Rs 13,999. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999. The Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 14,999, whereas the top end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999.

Nokia 6.2 display and hardware vs competition

All three phones come with a full HD+ display and waterdrop style notch. The Samsung phone flaunts a 6.4-inch panel, whereas the Nokia and Realme phones come with a 6.3-inch panel. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 comes with a 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Galaxy M30s comes with Exynos 9611 SoC and up to 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Moving on to the Realme 5 Pro, it is powered by a 10nm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia 6.2 cameras vs competition

In the photography department, the Realme 5 Pro takes the lead here. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Out of these, one is a depth sensor and the other is a dedicated macro camera. Upfront is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy M30s comes with a triple camera setup. One is a 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel regular sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get an 8-megapixel sensor.

Battery, connectivity and OS

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M30s features a massive 6,000mAh unit with 15W fast charging via Type-C. The Realme smartphone features a 4,035mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Nokia 6.2 comes with the smallest battery at 3,500mAh and standard 10W charging support.

On the software side, all three smartphones run on Android 9 Pie OS with respective custom skin on top. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Realme 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy M30s Nokia 6.2 Price 13999 13999 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP Battery 4,035mAh 6000mAh 3500mAh