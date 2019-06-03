comscore
Nokia 6.2 with 48MP camera may launch in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999

Nokia 6.2 will likely come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB cards. Taking about the likely highlight of the device, Nokia 6.2 is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

  • Updated: June 3, 2019 8:08 PM IST
Image credit: Nokia Mobile

HMD Global seems to be gearing for a launch event on June 6, 2019, to reveal a new smartphone in the Indian market. As previously reported, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 at the event, a re-branded Nokia X71 along with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device. The company has already sent out invites for the event along with teasers on the social media platforms. If the rumors are true then the Nokia 6.2 will be the first smartphone in the Indian market to come with a punch hole camera design.

Beyond this, a new report by NokiaMob has indicated that the smartphone may start at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM version. The pricing information was sourced by what appears to be a mistimed Google Ad campaign about the “New Nokia 6.2”. According to the image of the advertisement in question, it looks like Nokia 6.2 will be available for pre-order from June 6, 2019, on Nokia.com. This also likely means that the higher-end variants for Nokia 6.2 are likely to cross the Rs 20,000 mark making Nokia 6.2 series the most expensive in the Indian market when it comes to the launch price.

For some perspective, Nokia 6.1 launched in the Indian market for a starting price of Rs 16,999. The report also noted that this still puts the Nokia 6.2 at a lower price than what HMD Global is selling it for in the Russian market. According to previous reports, the Nokia X71, a device that has already launched in China sports a 6.39-inch PureDisplay with FHD+ resolution, 93 percent screen to body ratio and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

Also Read

Nokia X71 with 48MP camera may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

Taking a look at other specifications for the Nokia X71, it appears that Nokia 6.2 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage along with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB cards. Taking about the likely highlight of the device, Nokia 6.2 is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will come with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 8:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2019 8:08 PM IST

