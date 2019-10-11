HMD Global has quietly launched the Nokia 6.2 in India. The Finnish company first announced the Nokia 6.2 alongside Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019 last month. After launching the Nokia 7.2 in India last month, it is now bringing the Nokia 6.2 to the market as well. The India launch of the device was first teased by Amazon India and it has now listed the price for the product as well. The smartphone is a bit cheaper than Nokia 7.2, which offers much premium design.

Nokia 6.2: Price in India, Availability and Specifications

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.2 at Rs 15,999 and is now available via Amazon India. With the new device, customers get 10 percent cashback up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank Debit cards. There is also 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card. Other offers include no-cost EMI option and up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange. Amazon India will credit Rs 15 to Amazon Pay wallet if you place the order to a pickup point.

Nokia 6.2 was launched as the second smartphone in HMD Global’s mid-range lineup at IFA 2019 last month. Like Nokia 7.2, it features a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via dedicated slot.

As mentioned before, there is a triple rear camera setup with main 16-megapixel lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter that is placed inside a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and runs Android Pie. HMD Global has released Android 10 for Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 6.2 should get the update soon.