Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

The Nokia 6 (2017) was first launched with Android Nougat back in 2017.

  Published: February 21, 2019 10:23 AM IST
The brand-licensee of Nokia smartphones, HMD Global is keeping its two year update promise. With Nokia 6 updated to Android 9 Pie, the company is almost on its way to upgrade all Nokia smartphones to the latest version of Android.

The Finnish startup took over Nokia brand and launched first set of Nokia smartphones two years back at MWC 2017. The lineup also included Nokia 6, which was shipped with stock Android 7.1 Nougat at that time. Now the company has pushed out the last firmware upgrade for the Nokia 6. HMD’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, announced the update on his Twitter account noting, “Keeping up with our promise of 2 years of Android updates, Nokia 6 (2017) is now officially running on Android 9, Pie! Nokia phones get smarter over time.”

The Android 9 Pie OTA update for Nokia 6 (2017) model is likely to roll out gradually. In case you want to check the update for your device, you should head over to the phone’s settings. The mid-range Nokia 6 smartphone was first launched in 2017 at its initial launch price of Rs 14,999. The handset also saw a successor Nokia 6 (2018) or Nokia 6.1 the next year with updated specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset. The smartphone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with support for expandable storage via SD card slot.

The Nokia 6 (2017) sports a 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. The smartphone features a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: February 21, 2019 10:23 AM IST

