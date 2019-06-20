comscore Nokia 6 (2017) update: Price in India, features, specifications | BGR India
Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out with June Android security patch

Nokia 6 was launched back in 2017. It ran Android Nougat out-of-the-box, but has since received multiple software updates. The latest Pie-based update introduces June 2019 security update.

  Published: June 20, 2019 9:40 AM IST
Earlier this year, the Nokia 6 (2017) received its long-awaited Android Pie update. Now, it is receiving another update, which introduces the latest Android security patch. Read on to find out everything about this new Nokia 6 (2017) update.

Nokia 6 (2017) update details

The update rolling out for the Nokia 6 (2017) is 327.5MB in size, Nokiamob.net reports. This seems to be a rather large size for an update that only introduces the June Android security patch. As per the publication, the update is rolling out to users in India.

As always it is recommended you use a stable Wi-Fi connection for the update process. Being an OTA update, it is likely being rolled out in phases. If the update is ready, you should receive an OTA notification. If not, then you can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Nokia 6 (2017) price in India, features, specifications

HMD Global first unveiled the Nokia 6 (2017) on the global stage at MWC 2017. It was later launched in India with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It is however available at a much lower price tag on e-commerce sites. As far as specifications and features are concerned, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

Under the hood is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. The smartphone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with support for expandable storage via SD card slot. For photography, there’s a 16-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. Up front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. The smartphone also features a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB type C-port. It was launched with Android Nougat on board, but has since received multiple software updates.

Features Nokia 6
Price 14999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display IPS LCD Display-5.5 inches-
full HD (1920*1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
Battery 3000 mAh battery

  Published Date: June 20, 2019 9:40 AM IST

