Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

Nokia has been quite silent in 2020 and we have only seen a few low-key launches. However, the company is still very much alive and is working on many products at the moment. Rumours suggest there is a mega launch event planned for Q4 2020 and Nokia is bringing a lot of phones at different prices. Today's tip sheds light on a few upcoming handsets with information on their development cycles.

According to a report from Nokia Power User, Nokia has finished development work on the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView. The company may soon begin production of these models and the launch could eventually happen in the fourth quarter. Nokia is apparently planning a mega launch event where these phones could finally be unveiled. Not much about these phones is known when it comes to specifications.

Nokia going high on cameras and 5G

With these upcoming smartphones, Nokia could go all out on the specifications part. The Nokia 6.3 is supposed to succeed the Nokia 6.2 with some notable upgrades over the outgoing model. Of course, there's going to be a new Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset looking after the performance. The phone could use a 6.2-inch display with a 16-megapixel-selfie camera sitting in a small notch or punch-hole cutout.

For the rear cameras, you can expect a quad-camera setup. The main camera could use a 48-megapixel sensor following the norm in its segment. The other cameras could be a wide-angle lens, a macro camera and a depth camera. A 4000mAh battery is expected to keep the phone alive along with an 18W fast charging system.

As for the Nokia 7.3 5G, it could use the Snapdragon 690 chipset. This means it will end up with 5G support similar to modern-day midrange phones. One can also expect a bigger 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The rear will have a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel main camera. A 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging is also coming to the Nokia 7.3 5G.

Lastly, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is coming out with a penta-camera setup similar to its predecessor. Speculations suggest a Snapdragon 865 chip along with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Nokia 9.3 PureView could also feature an in-display selfie camera as the rumours suggest.