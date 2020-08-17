comscore Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020
News

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

News

Nokia is now tipped to finish its development work on the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 9.3 PureView. The Nokia 9.3 PureView is a full-blown flagship Android phone with class-leading cameras

  • Published: August 17, 2020 1:40 PM IST
Nokia 9.3

Photo: LetsGoDigital

Nokia has been quite silent in 2020 and we have only seen a few low-key launches. However, the company is still very much alive and is working on many products at the moment. Rumours suggest there is a mega launch event planned for Q4 2020 and Nokia is bringing a lot of phones at different prices. Today’s tip sheds light on a few upcoming handsets with information on their development cycles. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website ahead of launch: Check full specifications

According to a report from Nokia Power User, Nokia has finished development work on the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView. The company may soon begin production of these models and the launch could eventually happen in the fourth quarter. Nokia is apparently planning a mega launch event where these phones could finally be unveiled. Not much about these phones is known when it comes to specifications. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 launching in August, company to launch two more smartphones in India

WATCH: Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Nokia going high on cameras and 5G

With these upcoming smartphones, Nokia could go all out on the specifications part. The Nokia 6.3 is supposed to succeed the Nokia 6.2 with some notable upgrades over the outgoing model. Of course, there’s going to be a new Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset looking after the performance. The phone could use a 6.2-inch display with a 16-megapixel-selfie camera sitting in a small notch or punch-hole cutout. Also Read - Nokia 6.2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

For the rear cameras, you can expect a quad-camera setup. The main camera could use a 48-megapixel sensor following the norm in its segment. The other cameras could be a wide-angle lens, a macro camera and a depth camera. A 4000mAh battery is expected to keep the phone alive along with an 18W fast charging system.

As for the Nokia 7.3 5G, it could use the Snapdragon 690 chipset. This means it will end up with 5G support similar to modern-day midrange phones. One can also expect a bigger 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The rear will have a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel main camera. A 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging is also coming to the Nokia 7.3 5G.

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

Also Read

Nokia 9.3 PureView tipped to pack 120Hz display, 108MP camera

Lastly, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is coming out with a penta-camera setup similar to its predecessor. Speculations suggest a Snapdragon 865 chip along with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Nokia 9.3 PureView could also feature an in-display selfie camera as the rumours suggest.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 17, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
News
Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Alliance certification

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

News

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed, brings new operator Zero

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

News

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Nokia phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Nokia phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C12 और Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन में क्या है खास, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 स्मार्टफोन जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

HTC का किफायती स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

BSNL Daily 3GB Data Plans : बीएसएनएल के डेली 3GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग वाले प्लान, सिर्फ 78 रुपये से होते हैं शुरू

मोटोरोला का किफायती फोन Moto E7 Plus दमदार फीचर्स के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
News
Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A India model gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 get August security patch with bug fixes
Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

News

Xiaomi to launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India
Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

News

Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers