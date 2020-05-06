comscore Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon | BGR India
Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

While the company is yet to confirm launch details, a report suggests that the Nokia 6.3 will debut alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 5:54 PM IST
It seems that Nokia will be launching a lot of phones this year. In March this year, HMD Global launched Nokia 8.3 with 5G, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 1.3 feature phone. The company recently launched a few features phones in China too. It is rumored to unveil the Nokia 9.3 in July 2020. Now, it is being rumored Nokia 6.3 handset could launch soon. It will be a sequel to the Nokia 6.2 handset, which was launched in India back in 2019.

While the company is yet to confirm launch details, a report suggests that this device will debut alongside the Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G. These Nokia phones will reportedly be launched at a big Nokia launch event, which might take place sometime in Q3 2020. Read on to know more about the expected features of the Nokia 6.3.

Nokiapoweruser reported that the upcoming Nokia 6.3 phone would be powered by Snapdragon 670 or 675 chipset. The cited source also suggests that the device could offer a Zeiss-branded cameras. At the back, the company is likely to quad-camera setup as seen on other phones. The cameras could be placed in a round-shaped module at the back panel.

It is being reported that the smartphone could have a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a waterdrop-style notched display, similar to the Nokia 5.3. The brand could also opt for the punch-hole display design, which is currently more trending. The recently launched Nokia 8.3 offers a punch-hole design, whereas the Nokia 5.3 has a waterdrop notch.

HMD Global is likely to sell the upcoming Nokia phone in different color variants. The rest of the details are currently under wraps, but more details are expected to surface online soon. The launch of the Nokia 6.3 and other Nokia phones could be delayed to the global health crisis.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 5:54 PM IST

