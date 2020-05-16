comscore Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed |
  Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed
Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed

The upcoming mid-range Nokia phone with quad cameras will rival Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo in the Indian market later this year.

  • Published: May 16, 2020 1:33 PM IST
New details about the upcoming Nokia 6.3 Android phone have been shared. According GSM Arena report, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone will carry four cameras at the back and the fingerprint sensor resides on the power button. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

The report shares new details about the camera setup on the Nokia 6.3 as well. The four cameras will be 24 megapixel main and 12 megapixel ultrawide sensor. The other two will be 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. These are likely to be placed in a round-shaped module at the back panel. Also Read - Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched: Check details

Previous reports have suggested the Nokia 6.3 will carry Zeiss-branded cameras, which has been the case with most of the mid-range phones from HMD Global. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

The phone will get a compact design, making one-hand usage easy for the user. It is being reported that the smartphone could have a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a waterdrop-style notched display, similar to the Nokia 5.3.  The phone could use the punch-hole display design, which is currently more trending.

The company is yet to confirm launch details but it is likely to debut in the coming months. This device will lineup against host of brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo among others in the Indian market.

It will be sequel to the Nokia 6.2 handset, which was launched in India back in 2019. This phone featured a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB via dedicated slot.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2020 1:33 PM IST

