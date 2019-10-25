Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 get October 2019 security patch

HMD Global has been prompt in pushing out timely software updates. And now, a new update is rolling out for the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. It is still Android 9 Pie build, and it brings October 2019 Android security patch along with other bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is all you need to know.

Nokia 6 update detailed

The Nokia 6 was the first smartphone launched by HMD Global after it revived the iconic Nokia brand. Launched with Android 7 Nougat, it has already got two major upgrades. The latest being Android 9 Pie. The latest Nokia 6 update (V 6.19B), is 1.6GB in size. It improves system stability and user interface enhancements too. This is the last monthly update, after which the device enters quarterly update cycle, NokiaMob reports.

Nokia 8 update detailed

Moving on, the Nokia 8 is also getting a new update. It carries software version (V5.15G) and it is 89MB in size. Besides October 2019 security patch, the update also brings stability, user interface, and more.

It also brings a fix for critical security vulnerability in Media framework component. The issue would allow a remote attacker to execute an arbitrary code and gain privileged access to the phone. Thankfully, Nokia changelog says that the issue has been fixed. Going forward, even the Nokia 8 is expected to get quarterly updates from now on, NokiaPowerUser reports.

Features Nokia 6 Nokia 8 Price 14999 28999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display IPS LCD Display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) IPS Display-5.3 inches-QHD (2560 x 1440 Pix) Internal Memory 32 GB, 3 GB RAM 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash Front Camera 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash Battery 3000 mAh battery 3090 mAh Battery

