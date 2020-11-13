comscore Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 launched: Specs, price and more | BGR India
HMD Global has launched two new feature phones namely Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. Both the 4G phones run on KaiOS and support Google Assistant and Google Maps.

Nokia 8000

HMD Global has launched two new feature phones – Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. Both are 4G devices and run on KaiOS operating system. Both these devices have currently been launched in select markets. There are no words on when and whether HMD Global will bring the two Nokia devices to the Indian market. Also Read - Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Both these Nokia 4G feature phones are priced aggressively in markets they are available in. As per the pricing, the Nokia 6300 4G is priced at 49 euro which roughly translates to Rs 4,317, while Nokia 8000 4G is priced at 79 euro, which translates to Rs 6,957. Comparing the two new Nokia phones the Nokia 8000 4G turns out to be a better package in terms of specifications as well as design. Also Read - Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications

Nokia 6300 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6300 4G comes packed with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a standard numeric keypad. The phone runs KaiOS out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 512MB RAM. The device packs a 1500mAh and a VGA camera at the back panel. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone also comes bundled with Google Assistant and also Google Maps. Also Read - Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature phones launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,949

Other features that the Nokia feature phone packs are microSD card support, FM Radio, LTE Cat 4, WiFi, Bluetooth, A-GPS and dual nano SIM support. The phone comes in three funky colours just as their name including Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White.

Nokia 8000 specifications

When compared to the Nokia 6300 4G, the Nokia 8000 4G comes with a slightly bigger screen, better camera and design. The Nokia 8000 comes with a 2.8-inch display and includes a 2MP rear camera. There’s no front camera on this feature phone. Other features the Nokia 8000 include are Snapdragon 210, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage (expandable via a MicroSD card), 1500mAh battery, FM Radio, LTE Cat 4, WiFi, Bluetooth, A-GPS and dual nano SIM support.

The Nokia 8000 4G features a glass-like shell and metalised chrome midframe finish. This Nokia phone also runs on KaiOS and hence users will be able to download WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and other apps from the KaiOS web store. The phone also comes bundled with Google Assistant and also Google Maps. The Nokia 8000 4G comes in three colour options – Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz.

  • Published Date: November 13, 2020 11:16 AM IST

