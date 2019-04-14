Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features

The mid-ranged Nokia 7.1 which was launched in October last year for a price of Rs 19,999 is now available for much lower pricing making it an extremely attractive offer. The smartphone from Nokia has previously received price cuts and discounts on the online e-commerce platforms. But this time around an offline Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom has tweeted that the smartphone is now available for a price of Rs 16,999, which is Rs 991 lower than its current online price of Rs 17,990 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The offline retailer has been known to accurately reveal the discounts being offered in the offline space. There are no other details on the tweet and all it specifies is the price which means that the customers will have to check for other offers including the EMI and other options at the store itself.

Nokia 7.1: Specifications and features

Featuring dual-anodized diamond-cut edges, Nokia 7.1 comes in two colors – Midnight Blue and Steel. The Nokia 7.1 follows the same design language as the X.1-series smartphones like the Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia 7.1’s highlight is its display. It is the first smartphone to come with ‘PureDisplay’ technology, which ensures higher contrast, and more vibrant colors. It has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ notched panel, with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10-compliant, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Interestingly, the smartphone also has a dedicated 16-bit engine that can convert SDR content to HDR in real-time.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, same as Nokia 6.1 Plus. It’s paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards of up to 400GB. Like most other smartphones in HMD Global’s line-up, the Nokia 7.1 too is Android One-certified. It runs stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with an update to Android Pie available OTA.

WATCH: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Talking about imaging, Nokia 7.1 features a dual-camera system at the back. It’s comprised of a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) sensor, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor, complete with ZEISS optics and dual-LED flash. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) AI-enhanced camera for selfies and video calls, with support for ‘3D Personas’ (Nokia’s take on Animojis). There’s support for ‘Bothies’ as well, and they can be live streamed directly to Facebook and YouTube.

All standard connectivity options are included with the Nokia 7.1, ranging from 4G VoLTE to USB Type-C. Backing up the entire package is a 3,060mAh battery with fast-charging support.