comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features
News

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features

News

Nokia 7.1 has been available for discounted prices before, but this is the lowest price of the smartphone that we have seen yet.

  • Published: April 14, 2019 11:18 AM IST
Nokia 7.1 1

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The mid-ranged Nokia 7.1 which was launched in October last year for a price of Rs 19,999 is now available for much lower pricing making it an extremely attractive offer. The smartphone from Nokia has previously received price cuts and discounts on the online e-commerce platforms. But this time around an offline Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom has tweeted that the smartphone is now available for a price of Rs 16,999, which is Rs 991 lower than its current online price of Rs 17,990 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The offline retailer has been known to accurately reveal the discounts being offered in the offline space. There are no other details on the tweet and all it specifies is the price which means that the customers will have to check for other offers including the EMI and other options at the store itself.

Nokia 7.1: Specifications and features

Featuring dual-anodized diamond-cut edges, Nokia 7.1 comes in two colors – Midnight Blue and Steel. The Nokia 7.1 follows the same design language as the X.1-series smartphones like the Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Also Read

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

The Nokia 7.1’s highlight is its display. It is the first smartphone to come with ‘PureDisplay’ technology, which ensures higher contrast, and more vibrant colors. It has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ notched panel, with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR10-compliant, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Interestingly, the smartphone also has a dedicated 16-bit engine that can convert SDR content to HDR in real-time.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, same as Nokia 6.1 Plus. It’s paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/64GB of internal storage with support for microSD cards of up to 400GB. Like most other smartphones in HMD Global’s line-up, the Nokia 7.1 too is Android One-certified. It runs stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box, with an update to Android Pie available OTA.

WATCH: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Talking about imaging, Nokia 7.1 features a dual-camera system at the back. It’s comprised of a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) sensor, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor, complete with ZEISS optics and dual-LED flash. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) AI-enhanced camera for selfies and video calls, with support for ‘3D Personas’ (Nokia’s take on Animojis). There’s support for ‘Bothies’ as well, and they can be live streamed directly to Facebook and YouTube.

All standard connectivity options are included with the Nokia 7.1, ranging from 4G VoLTE to USB Type-C. Backing up the entire package is a 3,060mAh battery with fast-charging support.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India
How To
Game of Thrones Season 8: How to watch the first episode in India
Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing

News

Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing

Thanos may be making a comeback to Fortnite ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame: Reports

Gaming

Thanos may be making a comeback to Fortnite ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame: Reports

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

News

India will get 5G smartphones in Q3 before 5G network: Rajen Vagadia, VP & President - Qualcomm India

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

News

OnePlus 6T gets Windows 10 installed on it complete with Modern Warfare 2

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features

Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now getting March 2019 Android security patch
Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official

News

Honor 8A Pro with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, waterdrop notch screen goes official
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core price in India, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Redmi Y3 में होगी लंबे बैकअप वाली बड़ी बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Lok Sabha चुनाव शुरू होते ही लोगों ने जम कर किए ट्वीट, करोड़ो के पार हुआ आंकड़ा

Nokia KKR Match Days: 4,700 रुपये के डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें Nokia 7.1 स्मार्टफोन

Realme 3 Pro गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, 6GB रैम और स्नैपड्रैगन 710 SoC से होगा लैस

OnePlus 7 का नया केस रेंडर हुआ लीक, कंपनी वापस ला सकती है 3.5mm हैडफोन जैक

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features
News
Nokia 7.1 gets Rs 991 discount: Price, specs and features
Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing

News

Realme 3 Pro spotted with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM on GeekBench listing
TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

News

TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report
FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018

News

FB spent $20mn on Zuckerberg's security in 2018
TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India

News

TikTok removes over 6 mn videos for violating community guidelines in India