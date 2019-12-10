comscore Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month
Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

Nokia 7.1 is the third device from HMD Global to receive Android 10 update. The company will release the update for Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 next month.

  Published: December 10, 2019 8:27 PM IST
Nokia 7.1, one of the most popular smartphones from HMD Global, is now getting Android 10 update. At the launch of Nokia 2.3 last week, the Finnish company announced that Nokia 7.1 will get Android 10 within a week. Now, the company is delivering on that promise. The smartphone becomes the third device after Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 Pureview to get the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. To recall, the company released Android 10 update for its flagship Nokia 9 Pureview last week.

The update, as usual, is being pushed out in a staged manner. It means not every Nokia 7.1 user will get the update right away. Some of the people who have received the update and posted a screenshot of the same in the Nokia community forums. The update marked as V4.08B is about 1.3GB in size and it is recommended that you upgrade to the new version over WiFi. It is also recommended that you keep your phone charged at the time of update process.

The changelog is identical to what you would expect from any smartphone getting updated to Android 10. There is, of course, system wide dark theme being added to the software with this release. The update also brings gesture-based navigation system with this release. Other big Android 10 features coming to Nokia 7.1 includes smart reply, better privacy and location controls. The update also includes November 2019 security patch but we would have loved to see December security patch in this release.

The next smartphones in line to get Android 10 update include Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus. These devices will be updated to Android 10 next month. On Twitter, a number of users have asked the company about the release of Android 10 for Nokia 7.2. The Finnish company has confirmed that Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 will get the update in January as well. More devices will join the update cycle in the first quarter and all devices are likely to be on Android 10 by the end of second quarter of 2020.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 8:27 PM IST

