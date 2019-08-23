The Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have received a price cut in India. The Nokia 7.1 is currently available for Rs 12,999 (4GB) via Nokia’s online store. The 6.1 Plus, on the other hand, can be purchased for Rs 11,999 via the same store. Moreover, the same Android One device is available at a much cheaper price on Amazon.in.

Buyers can purchase the Nokia 6.1 Plus device for Rs 10,989 (4GB) via Amazon India. This price is for the 6GB RAM variant. Besides, HMD is reportedly all set to launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 phones on September 5 at IFA 2019, which could be the reason for the price cut. Read on to know more about Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus’ features and specifications.

Nokia 7.1 price in India, specifications, features

The Nokia 7.1 was the first device to come with PureDisplay in India. It features an aluminum frame with glass back. There is a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a wide notch at the top and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. The handset is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

You can expand the storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. There is a dual rear camera setup with a combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the Nokia 7.1 is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera. This handset runs Android 9 Pie. It is backed by a 3.060mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 back. On the front, there is a 5.8-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It also has a wide notch like the one seen on Apple iPhone X family. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood. The smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB standard storage.

There is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE connectivity. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Nokia phone ships with Android Pie out of the box. The device packs a 3,060mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 7.1 Price 15999 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture 8MP Battery 3,060mAh battery 3,060mAh

