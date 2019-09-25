HMD Global has been rolling out the latest Android security patch to all its Nokia smartphones since the beginning of this month. The latest device to get an update is the Nokia 7.1. Read on to find out everything on the new Nokia 7.1 update.

The new Nokia 7.1 update is rolling out to users in India. The update is 68MB in size, and is steadily rolling out to all users, NPU reports. This isn’t a huge update, and instead is incremental in nature. It essentially brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch for the smartphone.

The latest patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

Nokia 7.1 price in India, features, specifications

The Nokia 7.1 launched in India back in November last year with a price tag of Rs 19,999. But after recent price cuts, you can however pick one up today for as low as Rs 11,880. That said, the smartphone has been succeeded by the Nokia 7.2. The new smartphone went on sale in India recently with prices starting from Rs 18,599.

Features Nokia 7.1 Price 11880 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,060mAh

