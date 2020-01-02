HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 7.1 users. The new update brings the latest December 2019 security patch to the device. The change-log for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

Nokia 7.1 update detailed

The new software update is about 18.3MB in size, which isn’t huge and instead is incremental. The Nokia 7.2 new update primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases, so it should take a while before reaching all units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Besides, one can also check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

According to NPU, the Nokia 7.1 update is rolling out in countries including India, UAE, and the USA. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements. HMD Global has been prominent when it comes to providing Monthly Security and OS updates for Nokia smartphones. The company also promises that all Nokia Android One smartphones will receive a minimum of two years of OS update support.

Specifications and features

Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD notched display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

The smartphone also has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 10 OS, and packs a 3,060mAh battery.

