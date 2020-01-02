comscore Nokia 7.1 update with December 2019 security patch out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.1 update rolling out with December 2019 security patch
News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out with December 2019 security patch

News

The Nokia 7.1 latest update fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 3:54 PM IST
Nokia-7.1-BGR-India

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 7.1 users. The new update brings the latest December 2019 security patch to the device. The change-log for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

Related Stories


Nokia 7.1 update detailed

The new software update is about 18.3MB in size, which isn’t huge and instead is incremental. The Nokia 7.2 new update primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases, so it should take a while before reaching all units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Besides, one can also check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

According to NPU, the Nokia 7.1 update is rolling out in countries including India, UAE, and the USA. The report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements. HMD Global has been prominent when it comes to providing Monthly Security and OS updates for Nokia smartphones. The company also promises that all Nokia Android One smartphones will receive a minimum of two years of OS update support.

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Also Read

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Specifications and features

Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD notched display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

The smartphone also has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 10 OS, and packs a 3,060mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 3:54 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
Dual- 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499
News
Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499
Oppo Find X2 teased online

News

Oppo Find X2 teased online

Volkswagen charging robot will find and charge your Electric Vehicle

News

Volkswagen charging robot will find and charge your Electric Vehicle

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out

News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out

Top True Wireless Earbuds that we expect to see in India in 2020

Top Products

Top True Wireless Earbuds that we expect to see in India in 2020

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

Oppo Find X2 teased online

Volkswagen charging robot will find and charge your Electric Vehicle

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out

News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView updates rolling out
Realme X50 specifications, Oppo A5 2020 new variant and more

News

Realme X50 specifications, Oppo A5 2020 new variant and more
Nokia 4.2 available on Amazon with huge discount

Deals

Nokia 4.2 available on Amazon with huge discount
Nokia 8110 4G update rolling out

News

Nokia 8110 4G update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

इन स्मार्ट तरीकों से 2019 में स्मार्टफोन मार्केट से दूर रही मंदी

Xiaomi Mi 10 और Mi 10 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत हुई लीक

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite की तस्वीरें हुई लीक, ऐसा दिखता है स्मार्टफोन

Realme Buds Air कल 3 जनवरी दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipstart Days Sale 2020 : Xiaomi और Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेस्ट डील

News

Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone
News
Apple could bring back in-display TouchID in 2020 iPhone
Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499

News

Portronics wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,499
Oppo Find X2 teased online

News

Oppo Find X2 teased online
Volkswagen charging robot will find and charge your Electric Vehicle

News

Volkswagen charging robot will find and charge your Electric Vehicle
Nokia 7.1 update rolling out

News

Nokia 7.1 update rolling out