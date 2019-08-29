It’s all but confirmed that HMD Global plans on unveiling a bunch of Nokia smartphones at IFA 2019. The launch event is scheduled for September 5. Of the upcoming devices, the Nokia 7.2 has been the one leaking frequently. The latest Nokia 7.2 leak hints at a new 4GB RAM variant.

Nokia 7.2 leak details

The Nokia 7.2 has been spotted again on Geekbench. But unlike the last listing, this one hints at a 4GB RAM variant, NPU reports. The previous listing hinted at a 6GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM variant scores 1,597 in single-core tests, and 5,204 in multi-core tests. In comparison, the 6GB RAM variant scored 1,604 in single-core tests, and 5,821 in multi-core tests.

The benchmark listing reveals that the Nokia 7.2 will come with an octa-core chipset under the hood clocked at 1.8GHz. This is common for both variants. While there’s no official word, rumors hint at either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Expected features, specifications

Based on what we have come across so far, the Nokia 7.2 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with HDR 10 support. There will be up to 128GB internal storage on offer. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge support.

Among the talking points will be the camera setup at the back. Previous leaks have shown a circular module with three cameras embedded. The setup is likely to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with two other sensors. Lastly, there will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

A recent leak revealed the alleged pricing of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. In the US, it is likely to cost between $249 and $274. This translates to somewhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. To put this into perspective, the Nokia 7.1 launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The upcoming device is likely to launch in three color variants, including Ice Blue, Forest Green and Charcoal Black.

Story Timeline