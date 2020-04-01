Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins: All you need to know

HMD Global has started releasing the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone. The newly released software update will bring features like a system-wide dark theme, full-screen gesture navigation, Smart reply and more. It will also add additional controls for privacy and location, as well as the March 2020 Android security patch.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, confirmed about the Android 10 rollout. To recall, the Nokia 7.2 smartphone was launched back in September 2019. The device was running on Android 9 Pie OS. The latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 will hot all the units in the coming days. Also, if you haven’t yet received the notification for the update, then you could just go to Settings and manually check for it.

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery.