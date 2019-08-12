Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has already announced its IFA 2019 event. At the event on September 5, HMD Global is widely to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. While the Nokia 6.2 has been leaked a couple of times in the past, Nokia 7.2 has now stopped by Geekbench. The listing shows that the smartphone is codenamed Daredevil, which first appeared at the beginning of July. The device later received certification in Indonesia to confirm its global debut as Nokia 7.2.

The Geekbench listing sheds further light on the device. The most crucial piece of information being that it will come with 6GB of RAM. This will be an upgrade over 4GB RAM seen on most mid-range Android smartphones. The benchmark listing also reveals that it will be powered by an octa-core processor. It could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 clocked at 1.84GHz. The device is running Android 9 Pie and HMD Global could detail Android Q roadmap at the event. The specification sees the device achieve a single-core score of 1604 points and multi-core score of 5821 points.

The benchmark score is inline with that of Realme 3 Pro, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 710 as well. The leaks in the past have suggested that the device will feature a circular triple camera setup on the back. It is also expected to be HMD Global’s first smartphone with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display at the front. It will use a waterdrop notch similar to the one seen on Nokia 7.1 and others.

The back of the device will also feature a fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is expected to house a 3,500mAh battery. HMD Global is attending IFA in Berlin for the first time this year. The company has scheduled an event on September 5 at 4PM local time (or 7.30PM IST). It is expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 as its newest mid-range offerings. It is possible that the company might have a surprise in store in the form of Nokia 8.2 or updated Nokia 9 Pureview.