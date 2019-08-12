comscore Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5
News

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5

News

Nokia 7.2 is expected to be the next mid-range smartphone from Finnish company HMD Global. It is likely to debut alongside Nokia 6.2 at IFA 2019 next month.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 9:29 AM IST
Nokia 7.2 leaked image weibo

Photo: Weibo

HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has already announced its IFA 2019 event. At the event on September 5, HMD Global is widely to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. While the Nokia 6.2 has been leaked a couple of times in the past, Nokia 7.2 has now stopped by Geekbench. The listing shows that the smartphone is codenamed Daredevil, which first appeared at the beginning of July. The device later received certification in Indonesia to confirm its global debut as Nokia 7.2.

The Geekbench listing sheds further light on the device. The most crucial piece of information being that it will come with 6GB of RAM. This will be an upgrade over 4GB RAM seen on most mid-range Android smartphones. The benchmark listing also reveals that it will be powered by an octa-core processor. It could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 clocked at 1.84GHz. The device is running Android 9 Pie and HMD Global could detail Android Q roadmap at the event. The specification sees the device achieve a single-core score of 1604 points and multi-core score of 5821 points.

hmd global, nokia, nokia 7.2, nokia 7.2 geekbench, nokia 7.2 specifications, nokia 7.2 price in india, nokia 7.2 launch date, ifa 2019

The benchmark score is inline with that of Realme 3 Pro, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 710 as well. The leaks in the past have suggested that the device will feature a circular triple camera setup on the back. It is also expected to be HMD Global’s first smartphone with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display at the front. It will use a waterdrop notch similar to the one seen on Nokia 7.1 and others.

Nokia 8.2 tipped to launch with 32-megapixel pop-up camera and Android Q

Also Read

Nokia 8.2 tipped to launch with 32-megapixel pop-up camera and Android Q

The back of the device will also feature a fingerprint sensor and the smartphone is expected to house a 3,500mAh battery. HMD Global is attending IFA in Berlin for the first time this year. The company has scheduled an event on September 5 at 4PM local time (or 7.30PM IST). It is expected to launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 as its newest mid-range offerings. It is possible that the company might have a surprise in store in the form of Nokia 8.2 or updated Nokia 9 Pureview.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
News
Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

News

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Realme 5-series launch set for August 20

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch

News

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
LG may soon launch a triple screen smartphone

News

LG may soon launch a triple screen smartphone
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q Beta 5 with July 2019 security patch
Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon

News

Sony Walkman with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 could launch soon
Nokia 9 PureView deal alert: Rs 2,299 off on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 9 PureView deal alert: Rs 2,299 off on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

Google Doodle : इसरो की नींव रखने वाले महान भारतीय वैज्ञानिक विक्रम साराभाई को गूगल ने यूं किया याद

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

संकट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध का समर्थन करते हैं 88 प्रतिशत भारतीय

फेसबुक अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जल्द लाएगा नया News Tab

News

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
News
Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Realme 5-series launch set for August 20

News

Realme 5-series launch set for August 20
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update
Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today

News

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai