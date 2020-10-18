comscore Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update | BGR India
Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update

The October 2020 security patch with the update fixes 5 high vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

  Published: October 18, 2020 7:49 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone users. The new update brings in the latest October 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update, however, does not mention any newly added features to it. Also Read - Nokia launches two 4G feature phones with VoLTE

The latest Nokia 7.2 update bumps up the software version to 00WW_2_34C-B01. It is currently available for users based in India. The OTA update is about 11.31 MB in size and brings the October 2020 security patch. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 finally gets Android 10 update in India

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial rollout in India is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. The company is also likely to roll out the October 2020 security update to more Nokia smartphones in the coming weeks, NokiaMob reports. Also Read - 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999: Check specifications

The October 2020 security patch with the update fixes 5 high vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements in order to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes a security issue that could lead to remote information disclosure.

Nokia 7.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 7.2 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. And a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 7.2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 512 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

