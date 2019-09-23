comscore Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
News

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

News

The Nokia 7.2 is priced at Rs 18,599 in India. The smartphone is available for purchase via Nokia's own website, Flipkart and other retail outlets. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nokia 7.2 phone.

  • Published: September 23, 2019 8:39 AM IST
nokia-7.2-official-1

The Nokia 7.2 is now available for purchase in India. It is the company’s latest Android One smartphone, which was recently unveiled at HMD Global’s first IFA event. The smartphone offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, HDR display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and more. The smartphone is available for purchase via Nokia’s own website, Flipkart and other retail outlets. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nokia 7.2 phone.

Nokia 7.2 price in India, sale offers

The Nokia 7.2 is priced at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 19,599. As for the offers, those purchasing the phone via Nokia.com will get Rs 2,000 gift card. Those buying from Flipkart will receive extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Notably, the offer is applicable till October 31, 2019. There is also 5 percent cashback till September 28, 2019 when customers purchase Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart.

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India: Price, Specifications

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank card users will receive 10 percent instant discount starting September 29 and valid till October 4. There is also zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost when they use Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS till October 31, 2019.

Nokia 7.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 7.2 flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display supports always-on display mode as well. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. The smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

On the rear side, there is a triple rear camera setup. This system includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel sensor, which supports f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green finish. It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. Moreover, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The company has added a 3,500mAh battery inside the phone. In addition, it relies on a 10W charger. Connectivity options of the new Nokia phone are WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 23, 2019 8:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
News
Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV to come with automatic volume adjustment feature

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

News

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

Most Popular

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discount details

Deals

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus discount details
Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

News

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
Nokia feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted

News

Nokia feature phone with Android 8.1 Oreo spotted

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 7.2 आज से सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Moto E6s आज पहली बार इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Realme smartphones under 15000: 15 हजार रुपये के अंदर ये हैं रियलमी के 6 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Dish TV और D2h ग्राहकों को अब लंबी वैलिडिटी वाले प्लान पर मिलेंगे डबल बेनिफिट

Lenovo K10 Plus भारत में 10,999 रुपये कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart
News
Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart
Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features

News

Nokia 7.2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, availability, features
Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855+ to launch in India today
Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launched in India; available for sale on Flipkart
Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

News

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details