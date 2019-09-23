The Nokia 7.2 is now available for purchase in India. It is the company’s latest Android One smartphone, which was recently unveiled at HMD Global’s first IFA event. The smartphone offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, HDR display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and more. The smartphone is available for purchase via Nokia’s own website, Flipkart and other retail outlets. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nokia 7.2 phone.

Nokia 7.2 price in India, sale offers

The Nokia 7.2 is priced at Rs 18,599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 19,599. As for the offers, those purchasing the phone via Nokia.com will get Rs 2,000 gift card. Those buying from Flipkart will receive extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Notably, the offer is applicable till October 31, 2019. There is also 5 percent cashback till September 28, 2019 when customers purchase Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart.

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank card users will receive 10 percent instant discount starting September 29 and valid till October 4. There is also zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost when they use Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS till October 31, 2019.

Nokia 7.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 7.2 flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display supports always-on display mode as well. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. The smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

On the rear side, there is a triple rear camera setup. This system includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel sensor, which supports f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green finish. It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. Moreover, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The company has added a 3,500mAh battery inside the phone. In addition, it relies on a 10W charger. Connectivity options of the new Nokia phone are WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and more.