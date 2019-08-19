HMD Global plans on launching new smartphones on September 5 at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Among them will be the rumored Nokia 7.2. Now, an alleged Nokia 7.2 leak suggests that it may feature a circular camera module at the back.

As per the leak, the upcoming Nokia smartphone’s highlight will be its thin form factor, and the circular camera module at the back. These case renders have surfaced courtesy of NPU. This module is likely to host three camera sensors, and a LED flash. The leaked images also show a fingerprint sensor positioned below the triple-camera setup. Up front, you can see a waterdrop notch placed at the top of the display. Much of what is seen in this new Nokia 7.2 leak is in line with previous leaks.

Nokia 7.2 leaked features, specifications

Recent leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Nokia 7.2. This mid-range device is likely to feature a bezel-less 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM.

This will be HMD Global’s first smartphone to boast a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This sensor will be a part of the triple-camera setup at the back. Lastly, it will house a 3,500mAh battery, and run stock Android Pie out-of-the-box.

As mentioned, HMD Global is gearing up to launch a bunch of devices a day before IFA 2019 officially kicks off. The Nokia event kicks off at 4:00PM local time (7:30PM IST) on September 5. Besides the Nokia 7.2, the company is also rumored to be unveiling the Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 6.2. Reports claim that all three smartphones will go on sale in select countries a few weeks later. It is possible that the company might have a surprise in store in the form of Nokia 8.2 or updated Nokia 9 PureView.

With Inputs from IANS