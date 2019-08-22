comscore Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss ahead of September 5 launch
  Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch at IFA 2019
Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch at IFA 2019

Nokia 7.2 is expected to launch alongside Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2720 4G on September 5 at IFA 2019. The smartphone could be HMD Global's first with 48-megapixel main camera.

  Published: August 22, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Image Credit: NPU

Nokia 7.2, the next Android One smartphone from HMD Global, is set to launch at IFA. The Finnish company has scheduled an event on September 5 in Berlin. At the event, it is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2720 4G. The Nokia 7.2 has emerged as the most interesting of all the devices. It has leaked multiple times in the past and has even stopped by benchmark sites.

Nokia 7.2 launch on September 5: All you need to know

Now, the smartphone has once again appeared in the form of a live photo. Nokia 7.2 first leaked in the form of renders via NPU early this week. The real life images have now arrived courtesy of an executive at Zeiss. Joachim Kuss tweeted a picture depicting the back of the device. The tweet has been deleted but Nokiamob managed to get a screenshot.

Photo: Nokiamob

The tweet confirms that Nokia 7.2 will feature a circular camera module. The circular camera module reminds the one seen on the Nokia Lumia 1020. It is smaller and houses three image sensors. There is also a flash set in the same housing. The ‘ZEISS’ branding is placed between the camera setup. Kuss also confirmed that the device was shown to select media at Zeiss. This could mean that HMD is showing the device to tech reporters ahead of its launch next month.

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

The leaks so far indicate that Nokia 7.2 might feature 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 for its main camera. It will be paired with a wide-angle and depth sensors. We can also see that fingerprint sensor is placed below the camera module. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display and use Qualcomm 710 mobile platform. It will run Android Pie and pack a 3,500mAh battery. HMD Global is presenting at IFA for the first time and its new devices might be showstoppers.

  Published Date: August 22, 2019 1:23 PM IST

