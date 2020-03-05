Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2.3 get February 2020 security patch

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 2.3 users. The latest update brings the month-old February 2020 security patch to the devices. Taking a closer look at the change-log, for both the smartphones, the update does not come with any new features.

The Nokia 7.2 update is rolling out in countries including India, Egypt, and Vietnam. Whereas, the Nokia 2.3 update is rolling out in the Sri Lanka region. The new update is currently available in select markets only. However, the report noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. But, it is better to wait for the official update rollout for any regional fixes and improvements.

The Nokia 7.2 latest update comes with software build version 00WW_1_400_SP01 and is about 62.4 MB in firmware size, NPU reports. While the Nokia 2.3 update comes with software version 00WW_1_240_SP02, and its firmware size is 73.7 MB. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with February 2020 security patch.

The OTA update for the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 2.3 smartphones is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually in the coming weeks. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. With the start of the third month, HMD Global could likely roll out the latest March 2020 Android security patch updates for the Nokia devices soon.

Update details

As per Google’s Android bulletin, the February 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several high and critical security vulnerabilities in the devices. One of these flaws could have enabled a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit in the system transmission arbitrary code.