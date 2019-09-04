comscore Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 India launch expected on September 11
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 India launch expected on September 11, company sends invite

Nokia 7.2 is rumored to be HMD Global's first smartphone with 48-megapixel primary rear camera. It is also likely to come with a circular rear camera module.

Nokia 7.2 leaked image weibo

Photo: Weibo

Nokia is set to launch new Android smartphones at IFA 2019 in Berlin on September 5. At the event, the Finnish company is expected to launch Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 mid-range devices. It seems that these devices will be launched in India within a week. The company has started sending out media invites for an event in India on September 11. We might see the launch of successors to Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 at this event.

Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 India launch

At IFA 2019, HMD Global is expected to launch three new smartphones – Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. All the three devices will launch running Android Pie out of the box. If Counterpoint Research report is anything to go by we might see these devices updated to Android 10 before the end of this year. If leaks are anything to go by then Nokia 7.2 might become HMD Global’s first smartphone with Sony’s 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor.

Nokia 7.2 4GB variant spotted on benchmarking website ahead of IFA 2019

Ahead of its launch, a Zeiss executive teased the device on Twitter. It confirmed that Nokia 7.2 will sport a circular rear camera module. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are tipped to feature at least dual rear camera setup. They are also likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 6.2 might feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and use Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage for the base variant.

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5

Nokia 7.2, on the other hand, is likely to use Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is rumored to pack a 3,500mAh battery as well. Nokia 5.2 might come with a Snapdragon 632 SoC. All the three devices are likely to use a waterdrop notch but their exact specifications remain unknown. This is the first time that HMD Global is announcing new products at IFA. The company is also teasing launch of new feature phones at this event.

