Nokia 7.2 picks up June security update

This is the latest Nokia phone to get Android 10 update which has now been got the June security patch for users.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 users are getting the June security update this week. The update has started rolling out globally and should make its way to your device in the coming days. The software version remains the same but you do get the latest Google Security Patch for June 2020. The update is relatively small in size at 15.84MB, so don’t expect major improvements on the device. If you haven’t yet received the notification for the update, then you could just go to Settings and manually check for it. Also Read - Nokia 5310 is coming soon to India; website teases immediate launch

Nokia 7.2 got its share of Android few months back. HMD Global has released the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone back in April this year. The newly released software update offers features like a system-wide dark theme, full-screen gesture navigation, Smart reply and more. It also adds additional controls for privacy and location. And with latest security patch Nokia 7.2 is secure from all kinds of issues that may surface. Also Read - Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel launched in India; First sale set for June 8

HMD Global is one of the few brands to give importance to phone updates, even for its existing product line up. The company benefits from using stock Android version of its devices, which makes it easy to manage the update cycle. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details revealed

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. You also get an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 1:50 PM IST

