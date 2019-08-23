Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

At the IFA 2019 event on September 5 in Berlin, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2720 4G smartphones, according recent reports. Out of these anticipated launches, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to be the most interesting device, and it has leaked several times so far. Fresh addition to the leaks is by NPU, which has tipped pricing and color variants of the upcoming smartphone.

According to report, the details sourced through a distributor database notes that the upcoming Nokia 7.2 will have the model number of TA-1196. It is claimed to come in three color options, which are Charcoal Black, Ice Blue and Forest Green.

As per leaked information, the China retail price for the alleged Nokia 7.2 would be $249 or $279. Although, the pricing is likely to differ globally. Recently, the smartphone had once again appeared in live hands on images. The real life images show a circular triple-camera setup by Zeiss at the back. The camera module reminds the one seen on the Nokia Lumia 1020.

As mentioned, HMD Global is gearing up to launch a bunch of devices a day before IFA 2019 officially kicks off. The Nokia event kicks off at 4:00PM local time (7:30PM IST) on September 5. Besides the Nokia 7.2, the company is also rumored to be unveiling the Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 6.2. Reports claim that all three smartphones will go on sale in select countries a few weeks later.

Nokia 7.2 leaked features, specifications

The leaks so far indicate that Nokia 7.2 might feature 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 for its main camera. This sensor will be a part of the triple-camera setup at the back. This mid-range device is likely to feature a bezel-less 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. Lastly, it will house a 3,500mAh battery, and should run stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 7.1 Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,060mAh

