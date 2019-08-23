comscore Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch
News

Nokia 7.2 pricing and color variants leaked ahead of September 5 launch

News

At the IFA 2019 event on September 5 in Berlin, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2720 4G smartphones, according recent reports. Out of these anticipated launches, th

  • Published: August 23, 2019 6:29 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 leaked image weibo

Photo: Weibo

At the IFA 2019 event on September 5 in Berlin, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 2720 4G smartphones, according recent reports. Out of these anticipated launches, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to be the most interesting device, and it has leaked several times so far. Fresh addition to the leaks is by NPU, which has tipped pricing and color variants of the upcoming smartphone.

According to report, the details sourced through a distributor database notes that the upcoming Nokia 7.2 will have the model number of TA-1196. It is claimed to come in three color options, which are Charcoal Black, Ice Blue and Forest Green.

HMD Global working on a value Nokia 5G smartphone; to launch in 2020

Also Read

HMD Global working on a value Nokia 5G smartphone; to launch in 2020

As per leaked information, the China retail price for the alleged Nokia 7.2 would be $249 or $279. Although, the pricing is likely to differ globally. Recently, the smartphone had once again appeared in live hands on images. The real life images show a circular triple-camera setup by Zeiss at the back. The camera module reminds the one seen on the Nokia Lumia 1020.

Nokia 7.2 pricing

As mentioned, HMD Global is gearing up to launch a bunch of devices a day before IFA 2019 officially kicks off. The Nokia event kicks off at 4:00PM local time (7:30PM IST) on September 5. Besides the Nokia 7.2, the company is also rumored to be unveiling the Nokia 5.2 and the Nokia 6.2. Reports claim that all three smartphones will go on sale in select countries a few weeks later.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Nokia 7.2 leaked features, specifications

The leaks so far indicate that Nokia 7.2 might feature 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 for its main camera. This sensor will be a part of the triple-camera setup at the back. This mid-range device is likely to feature a bezel-less 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is likely to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM. Lastly, it will house a 3,500mAh battery, and should run stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 7.1
Price 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.84-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera Dual- 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,060mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC
Nokia 7

Nokia 7

23699

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core Processor
16MP with f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash
Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

15999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
Dual- 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 6:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
News
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019

News

Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019
Nokia shares Android 10 update roadmap for all its smartphones

News

Nokia shares Android 10 update roadmap for all its smartphones
Nokia 5G smartphone to launch in 2020

News

Nokia 5G smartphone to launch in 2020
Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch

News

Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने फिर पेश किया 20 रुपये रिचार्ज प्लान, फुल टॉक टाइम के साथ मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Samsung Galaxy A30s की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Chandrayaan-2 ने चांद की 2,650KM की दूरी से तस्वीर खींची, ISRO ने की शेयर

YouTube अपनी इस सर्विस को अगले महीने कर देगा बंद

Flipkart TV Days: Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson समेत इन पॉप्युलर ब्रांड्स के टीवी पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

News

Nokia 7.2
News
Nokia 7.2
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know

News

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India slashed: All you need to know
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift

News

Apple: Contractors listened to more than 1,000 Siri clips per shift
ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin