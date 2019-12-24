Nokia 7.2 update with December security patch rolling out

HMD Global has started pushing a new Android 9 Pie build with the latest security patch to Nokia 7.2 devices in India. The update carries the build version V1.390 along with December 2019 security patch and weighs about 222.2MB in size.

Nokia 7.2 changelog detailed

The changelog for new Android Pie build for Nokia 7.2 also mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements and more, NPU reports. Just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download this update via push notification or users can check for the update manually by going to Settings and searching system updates.

The Nokia 7.2 new update also fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework, which could have allowed a remote attacker to craft a file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. HMD Global has been consistent when it comes to providing Monthly Security and OS updates for Nokia smartphones. The company also promises that all Nokia Android One smartphones will receive a minimum of two years of OS update support.

The company recently rolled out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.1 device. The Nokia 7.2 smartphone is also expected to get the Android 10 OS update soon. As per the company’s official roadmap, the update will hit the device sometime around Q1 2020.

Specifications and features

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

The smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.