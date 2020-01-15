comscore Nokia 7.2 starts receiving January 2020 security patch | BGR India
Nokia 7.2 starts receiving January 2020 security patch

The Nokia 7.2 latest update fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

  Published: January 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST
HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone in India. The new update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the device. The change-log for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest Nokia 7.2 update is about 60.9MB in size and is currently only available for users in India, NPU reports. The new update is based on the Android 10 OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

The January 2020 security patch on the Nokia 7.2 primarily fixes a severe vulnerability in the device, which could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Nokia 7.2 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

The report further noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. However, it is better to wait for the official rollout for any regional fixes and improvements. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 7.2 features, specifications

Nokia 7.2 smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 7.2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 512 GPU. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: January 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST

