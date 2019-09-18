comscore Nokia 7.2 India launch teased; specifications and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.2 teaser hints at an impending launch in India
News

Nokia 7.2 teaser hints at an impending launch in India

News

This comes about two weeks after the company launched the device on the Global stage at IFA 2019. As part of the teaser, the company shared a 16-second long video along with a caption hinting at the improved camera.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 2:40 PM IST
nokia-7.2-official-1

It looks like HMD Global, the company behind all Nokia-branded smartphones is all set to launch its Nokia 7.2. The company posted a teaser for the smartphone on its Nokia Mobile India Twitter account. This teaser comes about two weeks after the company launched the device on the Global stage at IFA 2019. As part of the teaser, the company shared a 16-second long video along with a caption hinting at an improved camera. The video seemed to focus on improvements in capturing low-light conditions.

Nokia 7.2 teaser details

Inspecting the video, we see images of the Aurora phenomenon possibly shot on the upcoming smartphone in Norway. The video also shows “The dark will be captured. In a whole new light. Get Ready” text. In the second half, the video shows off the triple rear camera setup on the upcoming device. We have already shared our first impressions about the Nokia 7.2 in the past. It is also worth noting that HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 in a launch event on September 11. However, the company ended up postponing the launch event due to logistical issues.

The company is also likely to launch the Nokia 6.2 along with Nokia 7.2 at the launch event. However, HMD Global has not shared any information about the new date for the launch event. The Nokia 7.2 is likely to compete with rivals in the mid-range segment. In addition, Nokia 6.2 is likely to focus on the budget segment.

Specifications

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions: Premium design with pure Android

Also Read

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions: Premium design with pure Android

The smartphone comes with the 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop-styled notch and “PureDisplay” technology. HMD Global has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the backside of the device for protection against damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The third camera features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Nokia 7.2 also features a 20-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Other features include a 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port, 3.5-mm audio socket, and Android 9 Pie OS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
News
Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Check offers

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Check offers

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

News

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

News

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

News

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
Nokia 9 PureView gets September 2019 security patch

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets September 2019 security patch
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 receive price cut in India: Features, specifications and other details

Deals

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 receive price cut in India: Features, specifications and other details
Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 discounted on Amazon India
Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Vu UltraAndroid TV रेंज भारत में लॉन्च हुए, अमेजन पर 28 सिंतबर से शुरू होगी सेल

Samsung Galaxy M10s ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 5 Pro आज एक बार फिर शाम 8 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Best Phone Under 5000 : पांच हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Honor Play 3e स्मार्टफोन 13-megapixel रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत


News

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
News
Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

News

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale
You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service

News

You Broadband counters JioFiber with fixed-line voice calling service
Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launched in India: Price, specifications and more
HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details

News

HP launches 'Elite Dragonfly' business convertible laptop: Features, price and other details