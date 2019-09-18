It looks like HMD Global, the company behind all Nokia-branded smartphones is all set to launch its Nokia 7.2. The company posted a teaser for the smartphone on its Nokia Mobile India Twitter account. This teaser comes about two weeks after the company launched the device on the Global stage at IFA 2019. As part of the teaser, the company shared a 16-second long video along with a caption hinting at an improved camera. The video seemed to focus on improvements in capturing low-light conditions.

Nokia 7.2 teaser details

Inspecting the video, we see images of the Aurora phenomenon possibly shot on the upcoming smartphone in Norway. The video also shows “The dark will be captured. In a whole new light. Get Ready” text. In the second half, the video shows off the triple rear camera setup on the upcoming device. We have already shared our first impressions about the Nokia 7.2 in the past. It is also worth noting that HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 in a launch event on September 11. However, the company ended up postponing the launch event due to logistical issues.

Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

The company is also likely to launch the Nokia 6.2 along with Nokia 7.2 at the launch event. However, HMD Global has not shared any information about the new date for the launch event. The Nokia 7.2 is likely to compete with rivals in the mid-range segment. In addition, Nokia 6.2 is likely to focus on the budget segment.

Specifications

The smartphone comes with the 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop-styled notch and “PureDisplay” technology. HMD Global has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the backside of the device for protection against damage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC along with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The third camera features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Nokia 7.2 also features a 20-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Other features include a 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port, 3.5-mm audio socket, and Android 9 Pie OS.