Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The Nokia 7.2 is the company's first smartphone to receive the latest July security update.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 6:49 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 7.2 users. The update brings the latest July 2020 security patch to the device from the Android’s bulletin website. However, it does not mention any newly included features. Also Read - Nokia 1 gets Android 10 (Go Edition) update: Here are details

The Nokia 7.2 latest update carries the software Build version 00WW_2_270_SP03 and is merely about 15.82MB in OTA firmware size. The update is currently for those users who are based in countries like India, Egypt, Finland, Germany, and the UK. But, it is soon expected to be available in other regions too, NokiaPowerUser reports. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

The Nokia 7.2 OTA update would take time to reach all devices gradually, as it’s rolling out in a staged process. The update’s availability can be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. The report also noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. Although, it is better to wait for the official release for any regional fixes and improvements. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The latest July security patch with this new update fixes a host of security bugs in the smartphone. One of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Since the Nokia 7.2 is the first smartphone from the company’s lineup to receive the update, it is likely that HMD Global may roll out this July 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices soon in the coming weeks. The company, in recent times, has been prominent when it comes to providing the latest updates to its phones.

Nokia 7.2 features, specifications

To recall, the Nokia 7.2 smartphone comes a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 512 GPU.

