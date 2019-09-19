Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India

Nokia 7.2, the successor to Nokia 7.1, has been launched in India. The smartphone was announced by HMD Global at IFA 2019 earlier this month. The company had initially sent invites for an event in India on September 11. However, it had to cancel the launch and has now silently unveiled the device in the market. It is the first Nokia smartphone to be equipped with 48-megapixel main camera. With Nokia 7.2, the Nokia-brand licensee is looking to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung.

Nokia 7.2: Price in India and offers

Nokia 7.2 is available in two storage variants in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 18,599. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 19,599. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 23 from Nokia’s own website, Flipkart and other retail outlets. Those purchasing the smartphone online on Nokia.com/phones will receive Rs 2,000 gift card. Those buying from Flipkart will receive extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The offer is applicable till October 31, 2019.

There is also 5 percent cashback till September 28, 2019 when customers purchase Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart. During the Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank card users will receive 10 percent instant discount starting September 29 and valid till October 4. At retail stores, those purchasing Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI and regular transactions through Pinelabs terminals get 10 percent cashback. There is also zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost when they use Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS till October 31, 2019.

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green finish. It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on a 10W charger. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetoth, GPS and 4G LTE.