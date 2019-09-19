comscore Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India: Price, Specifications
News

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India: Price, Specifications

News

Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range smartphone that has been launched as the successor to Nokia 7.1. It features a 48-megapixel main camera and is Android Q ready.

  • Published: September 19, 2019 11:01 AM IST
nokia-7.2-bgr-2

Nokia 7.2, the successor to Nokia 7.1, has been launched in India. The smartphone was announced by HMD Global at IFA 2019 earlier this month. The company had initially sent invites for an event in India on September 11. However, it had to cancel the launch and has now silently unveiled the device in the market. It is the first Nokia smartphone to be equipped with 48-megapixel main camera. With Nokia 7.2, the Nokia-brand licensee is looking to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung.

Nokia 7.2: Price in India and offers

Nokia 7.2 is available in two storage variants in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 18,599. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 19,599. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 23 from Nokia’s own website, Flipkart and other retail outlets. Those purchasing the smartphone online on Nokia.com/phones will receive Rs 2,000 gift card. Those buying from Flipkart will receive extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The offer is applicable till October 31, 2019.

There is also 5 percent cashback till September 28, 2019 when customers purchase Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Debit Cards on Flipkart. During the Big Billion Days sale, ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank card users will receive 10 percent instant discount starting September 29 and valid till October 4. At retail stores, those purchasing Nokia 7.2 using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI and regular transactions through Pinelabs terminals get 10 percent cashback. There is also zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost when they use Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans and HDBFS till October 31, 2019.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions: Premium design with pure Android

Also Read

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 First Impressions: Premium design with pure Android

Nokia 7.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 7.2 is a new mid-range premium device from Finnish company HMD Global. It sports a glass back and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display. Like its predecessor, there is PureDisplay technology with high brightness of 500 nits and HDR support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports always-on display mode. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, the Nokia 7.2 features triple cameras housed in a circular camera bump. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It uses Zeiss optics and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20-megapixel sensor supporting f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 with triple-camera unveiled at IFA 2019: Specifications, features and more

Also Read

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 with triple-camera unveiled at IFA 2019: Specifications, features and more

The Nokia 7.2 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green finish. It runs Android Pie and is Android Q ready. HMD Global has solid track record when it comes to software updates and Nokia 7.2 should not be any different. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, packs a 3,500mAh battery and relies on a 10W charger. For connectivity, there is WiFi, Bluetoth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
Gaming
Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

News

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

News

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

News

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Gaming

PUBG Update 4.3 live on Test Server with Survival Mastery, DBS shotgun

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India

Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India

News

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
Infinix Hot 8 to go on second flash sale today on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 8 to go on second flash sale today on Flipkart
Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 games available for as low a Rs 999

Gaming

Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 games available for as low a Rs 999
Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

News

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased
Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

News

Realme 5 Pro next flash sale at 8PM and Realme 5 goes on open sale

हिंदी समाचार

Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 गेम्स को अब 999 रुपये में खरीदें

OnePlus TV Q1 और Q1 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन हुआ लीक, इस कीमत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

BSNL ने ग्राहकों को दिया तोहफा, 899 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में 100 रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Huawei की Mate 30 स्मार्टफोन सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, इवेंट को घर बैठे यहां देखें लाइव

Reliance Jio नहीं Vodafone Idea हैं सब्सक्राइबर्स के मामले में भारत की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी: TRAI


News

Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
News
Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera, Zeiss optics launched in India
Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update

News

Realme 5 Pro gets August 2019 security patch with the latest software update
OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch

News

OnePlus 7T gets listed on Amazon India ahead of September 26 launch
Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online

News

Xiaomi 8K Mi TV to launch on September 24; alleged photos leaked online
BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

News

BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount