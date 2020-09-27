comscore Nokia 7.3 alleged renders show quad rear camera setup and more
The Nokia 7.3 smartphone is likely to rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 chipset.

  • Published: September 27, 2020 6:33 PM IST
Nokia-7.3

onleaks

The Nokia 7.3 has emerged in several rumors in recent months, and many expected its presentation to take place on September 22. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen, and the Finnish company only launched its Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. However, while waiting for the European giant to show up with the Nokia 7.3, the device has its render design images leaked online. As you can see, the device has a display with a punch-hole for the selfie-camera at the top left, a screen that – according to rumors – should measure 6.5 inches and have FullHD+ resolution. Also Read - Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

The back of the Nokia 7.3 should be plastic and accommodate four cameras within a circular form. The LED flash is positioned on the left side. Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner is placed just below the dedicated configuration of the camera. Along with that, the render also shows the power and volume buttons placed on the right side of the device. Also Read - Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

Watch: Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

There’s also a USB-C port on the bottom accompanied by a speaker and microphone, while the top will house a 3.5mm audio jack and what looks like a secondary microphone. Overall, the Nokia 7.3 design shows that this smartphone will still be a mid-range device like its predecessor. But now, reportedly, it will be equipped with 5G connectivity support. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras

Leaked Nokia 7.3 specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia 7.3 has dimensions of 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. It is rumored to have a screen measuring 6.5 inches by offering Full HD Plus resolution. The small hole in the upper left corner is home to a single 24-megapixel selfie camera. The quad-camera is expected to mount a primary 48-megapixel camera, while the remaining three cameras are still unknown.

Regarding the processor, the Nokia 7.3 smartphone is likely to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset, which supports 5G. There is also a 4,000 mAh capacity battery to keep it running with 18W fast-charging support. There are still no signs regarding the launch of this smartphone. But we will probably see Nokia 7.3 announced in October.

Best Sellers