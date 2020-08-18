Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

HMD is developing several devices for Nokia to launch this year, and one of them is expected to be the Nokia 7.3, which could have been seen on the set of the next James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Officially, it is known that the Nokia 8.3 5G will appear in the new movie, while other sources suggest that the Nokia 5.3 could also make an appearance. However, it seems that a third phone would have been seen on the set during a tour, which would be the Nokia 7.3 5G. Also Read - HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

Despite being a prototype, this phone would have the final design, so although it might not be a fully functional unit or simply a mockup for scenes in which the device does not need to be used. Its design would correspond to one of the final units that would reach the market. As seen in the leaked images, the Nokia 7.3 5G will come with a circular camera frame. It is equipped with multiple sensors and an LED flash. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

Nokia 7.3 expected specifications

Unfortunately, at the moment, we have quite a bit of information about the Nokia 7.3 smartphone. Some previous rumors have suggested that this phone will launch with a high refresh rate display. Moreover, it will be the next 5G phone from HMD Global. The device is expected to arrive with Android 10 OS and be updated soon for the Android 11. Also Read - Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Apart from that, the Nokia 7.3 will reportedly come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset. In terms of efficiency, it is at the level of Snapdragon 720. Thus, power in everyday work should not be an issue. And that is all we know about the specifications of the phone as of now.

It is currently expected that the Nokia 7.3 will be officially announced in the fourth quarter of this year. Perhaps during IFA 2020, alongside the high-end Nokia 9.3 PureView, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones.