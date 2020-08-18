comscore Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie
News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

It is currently expected that the Nokia 7.3 will be officially announced in the fourth quarter of this year.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 7:39 PM IST
Nokia smartphones No Time to Die

HMD is developing several devices for Nokia to launch this year, and one of them is expected to be the Nokia 7.3, which could have been seen on the set of the next James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Officially, it is known that the Nokia 8.3 5G will appear in the new movie, while other sources suggest that the Nokia 5.3 could also make an appearance. However, it seems that a third phone would have been seen on the set during a tour, which would be the Nokia 7.3 5G. Also Read - HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

Despite being a prototype, this phone would have the final design, so although it might not be a fully functional unit or simply a mockup for scenes in which the device does not need to be used. Its design would correspond to one of the final units that would reach the market. As seen in the leaked images, the Nokia 7.3 5G will come with a circular camera frame. It is equipped with multiple sensors and an LED flash. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

Watch: BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Nokia 7.3 expected specifications

Unfortunately, at the moment, we have quite a bit of information about the Nokia 7.3 smartphone. Some previous rumors have suggested that this phone will launch with a high refresh rate display. Moreover, it will be the next 5G phone from HMD Global. The device is expected to arrive with Android 10 OS and be updated soon for the Android 11. Also Read - Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Apart from that, the Nokia 7.3 will reportedly come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset. In terms of efficiency, it is at the level of Snapdragon 720. Thus, power in everyday work should not be an issue. And that is all we know about the specifications of the phone as of now.

Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

Also Read

Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

It is currently expected that the Nokia 7.3 will be officially announced in the fourth quarter of this year. Perhaps during IFA 2020, alongside the high-end Nokia 9.3 PureView, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 7:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
News
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Gaming

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

Most Popular

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?

News

Nokia 5.3 India launch expected on August 25?
Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

News

Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks
Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

News

Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G, 9.3 PureView tipped to launch in late 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Dream11 को मिली IPL की टाइटल स्पॉन्सरशिप, चीनी कंपनी वीवो की लेगा जगह

जियो फोन से कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, आया Jio Pay फीचर

OnePlus ने अपने पुराने स्मार्टफोन को नहीं दिए यह फीचर, किया था वादा!

Oppo Power Bank 2 भारत में 18W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 1,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus ZenFone 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
News
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26
Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie
Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

News

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G to launch as global version of Oppo A92s

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers