comscore Nokia 7 Plus update rolling out: Price, features, review, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out with December 2019 security patch
News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out with December 2019 security patch

News

The Nokia 7 Plus new update with Android 10 OS also brings in the old December 2019 security patch.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 11:48 AM IST
nokia 7 plus

HMD Global released Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone yesterday. Now, the company is rolling out another Android 10-based software update for the Nokia 7 Plus. Alongside the new OS, the Nokia 7 Plus update also brings the December 2019 Android security patch.

Related Stories


The Nokia 7 Plus update build number V4.10C is about 1.4GB in size. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

The Android 10 changelog for the new software version brings system-wide dark theme. The update also brings new gesture-based navigation. Other big Android 10 features coming to the Nokia 7 Plus incorporate smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update also includes the December 2019 security patch, which fixes several critical security vulnerabilities, GSMArena reports. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 7 Plus is also part of Google’s Android One program. The company is likely to roll out the Android 10 update to more Nokia smartphones in the coming weeks.

Nokia 7 Plus features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The Nokia 7 Plus is available in two color options to choose from including, the Black/Copper and White/Copper.

The Nokia 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 11:48 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

25999

Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
12 MP with ZEISS optics, 13 MP with ZEISS optics, dual-tone flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
News
OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: All you need to know

How to spot fake apps on Google Play Store

How To

How to spot fake apps on Google Play Store

Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart, now starts at Rs 26,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart, now starts at Rs 26,999

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out
Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out
Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out

News

Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime software update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime software update rolls out

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Magic Watch 2 के साथ Honor Band 5i भारत में अमेजन पर जल्द होगी लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Season 11: नए सीजन के नाम और रिलीज डेट हुई कंफर्म

Reliance Jio ने भी भारत में शुरू की WiFi कॉलिंग सर्विस

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: टूर्नामेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए शुरू, यहां करें रजिस्टर

भारत में अब रूम AC 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस के टेम्प्रेचर पर सेट रहेंगे : रिपोर्ट

News

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out
News
Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 update rolls out
OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature

News

OnePlus announces a new Optimized Charging feature
Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement

News

Sonos sues Google for alleged patent infringement
Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery

Wearables

Huami announces Amazfit Bip S with 40-day battery
OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed

News

OnePlus Concept One with disappearing cameras revealed