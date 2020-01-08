HMD Global released Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone yesterday. Now, the company is rolling out another Android 10-based software update for the Nokia 7 Plus. Alongside the new OS, the Nokia 7 Plus update also brings the December 2019 Android security patch.

The Nokia 7 Plus update build number V4.10C is about 1.4GB in size. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates.

The Android 10 changelog for the new software version brings system-wide dark theme. The update also brings new gesture-based navigation. Other big Android 10 features coming to the Nokia 7 Plus incorporate smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

The update also includes the December 2019 security patch, which fixes several critical security vulnerabilities, GSMArena reports. Just like other smartphones from HMD Global, the Nokia 7 Plus is also part of Google’s Android One program. The company is likely to roll out the Android 10 update to more Nokia smartphones in the coming weeks.

Nokia 7 Plus features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The Nokia 7 Plus is available in two color options to choose from including, the Black/Copper and White/Copper.

The Nokia 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

