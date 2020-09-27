Nokia phones continue to get support from HMD Global. The company has released the September 2020 Android security patch for the Nokia 7 Plus this week. This phone launched a few years back, but going by its promise, the device, even in 2020 gets software support from the brand. And even though the 7 Plus is not going to get an Android 11 update, the users will rest assured get the necessary number of updates promised by the company. Also Read - Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

This week’s release is part of a maintenance update that also fixes any possible bugs with the phone’s software. In addition to this, you get the September 2020 security patch. The update will make sure the phone is secure from any possible vulnerabilities. Nokia’s track record of Android updates is probably matched by any brand out there. Also Read - Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

It is one of the few phone makers that markets Android update as a marketing USP. And till date, we have seen them live up to that promise. Since the start of this year, the brand has updated over 10 models in its lineup to the Android 10 version. And going by its history, expect the Android 11 rollout to happen in the coming months. Nokia’s close association with Google via the Android One program plays a big part in its software development cycle. Also Read - Google and Qualcomm invest $230 million in HMD Global

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. The Nokia 7 Plus is available in two color options to choose from including, the Black/Copper and White/Copper.

The Nokia 7 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It has 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging. The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

