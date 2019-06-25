HMD Global is reportedly rolling out a two Nokia phone update for users in India. These include the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 7 Plus. Read on to find out more about the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus updates.

The Nokia phone update is based on Android Pie (version V3.54E). This was first spotted by Nokiamob. The Nokia 7 Plus update is 307MB in size, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus update is a tad smaller at 281MB. Users should receive a notification once the OTA update is ready for their devices. Alternatively, they can check manually by heading over to Settings -> System -> System update. Needless to say, it is recommended that users have a stable Wi-Fi connection and enough charge before starting the update process.

Going by the update changelog, this doesn’t seem like a major update. It mainly introduces the June 2019 Android security patch for these devices. Besides that, it improves system stability and brings in UI enhancements.

Nokia 7 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+13-megapixel), 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,800mAh battery fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth and GPS.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is essentially the global version of the Nokia X6. In terms of specifications, there is a 5.84-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, iPhone X-style notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,060mAh battery.

Features Nokia 7 Plus Nokia 6.1 Plus Price 25999 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU OS Android 9 (Pie) Android 9 (Pie) Display IPS LCD Display-6.0 inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP with ZEISS optics, 13 MP with ZEISS optics, dual-tone flash Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera 16 MP with ZEISS optics 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture Battery 3800 mAh battery 3,060mAh battery

