Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 updates rolling out with May security update

Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global is rolling out the May 2019 security updates for two of its Nokia smartphones, namely the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1. Reports online cite users as saying that the update has already reached their phones. The update for Nokia 7 Plus is 84.4 MB in size, while the update on the Nokia 6.1 is 334.2 MB in size. Users are either being prompted to download the new update or if that does not happen then they can check for the update manually by opening ‘Settings’ and under system updates checking for the update.

As for what is new with the May Android Security update, there aren’t any significant features being added this time around. Though the important change this time is that Nokia has dealt with a severe issue which was also a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework which could help a remote attacker using a specially crafted file in executing an arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. HMD on its part has been rather consistent when it comes to providing Monthly Security and OS updates for Nokia smartphones that have already been launched. The company also promises that all Nokia Android smartphones will receive minimum two years of OS update support.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications and features

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a 6-inch full HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display, with an aspect ratio 18:9. Fueling the phone is a 3,800mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Besides getting the new 4G LTE support, the phone also features Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth and GPS under its connectivity options.

As for photography, you get dual-rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The 13-megapixel sensor features a telephoto lens, which can offer 2x optical zoom. For taking selfies, the Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Both front and back cameras are equipped with Carl Zeiss lenses.

Nokia 6.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 6.1 was first unveiled at MWC 2018, and was eventually launched in India back in May last year. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 mobile platform paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Nokia 6.1 features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. For security there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 6.1 comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options like 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. On the software side of things, the Nokia smartphone is a part of Google’s Android One initiative. This means that the smartphone runs stock Android out-of-the-box, and is guaranteed software updates for two years.