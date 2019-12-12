Google recently announced Ambient Mode for Google Assistant which turns any supported Android smartphone or tablet into a smart display while charging or docked. This feature is currently available only on a bunch of smartphones from Sony, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Transsion. Initially, when Google announced this feature, it was limited to Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, and a couple of tablets from Lenovo. But it is now available on more devices including the Indian variants of Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 7.2.

The Google Assistant Ambient mode on the supported Android smartphone or tablet can display a wide range of information like notifications, calendar events, reminders, weather, music controls, and even smart home controls. Further, users can also turn their phones into digital photo frames by enabling the ‘Photo Frame’ option. This will essentially play a slideshow of selected Google Photos album.

This new Google Assistant feature is being rolled out in phases, and it requires the latest version of the Google app version to be installed on the phone. To check whether you have received the Google Assistant Ambient feature on your Nokia device or any supported device for that matter, follow the steps mentioned below.

How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode

1. Go to Settings -> Google -> Account Services.

2. Then, tap on Search, Assistant & Voice followed by Google Assistant on the next screen.

3. Select the Assistant tab and scroll down to Assistant devices section at the end.

4. Next, choose Phone and look for Ambient Mode toggle on the next screen.

5. If you have it, then turn it on to use the new Google Assistant Ambient Mode on your smartphone.