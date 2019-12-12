comscore Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to Nokia smartphones | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.2 and more devices get Google Assistant Ambient Mode
News

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.2 and more devices get Google Assistant Ambient Mode

News

Google Assistant Ambient mode can display anything from notifications, calendar events, reminders, weather, music controls, smart home controls, and more.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 3:57 PM IST
Nokia 7.2 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Google recently announced Ambient Mode for Google Assistant which turns any supported Android smartphone or tablet into a smart display while charging or docked. This feature is currently available only on a bunch of smartphones from Sony, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Transsion. Initially, when Google announced this feature, it was limited to Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, and a couple of tablets from Lenovo. But it is now available on more devices including the Indian variants of Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 7.2.

The Google Assistant Ambient mode on the supported Android smartphone or tablet can display a wide range of information like notifications, calendar events, reminders, weather, music controls, and even smart home controls. Further, users can also turn their phones into digital photo frames by enabling the ‘Photo Frame’ option. This will essentially play a slideshow of selected Google Photos album.

This new Google Assistant feature is being rolled out in phases, and it requires the latest version of the Google app version to be installed on the phone. To check whether you have received the Google Assistant Ambient feature on your Nokia device or any supported device for that matter, follow the steps mentioned below.

How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode

1. Go to Settings -> Google -> Account Services.

2. Then, tap on Search, Assistant & Voice followed by Google Assistant on the next screen.

3. Select the Assistant tab and scroll down to Assistant devices section at the end.

4. Next, choose Phone and look for Ambient Mode toggle on the next screen.

5. If you have it, then turn it on to use the new Google Assistant Ambient Mode on your smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
News
Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

News

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16

News

Vivo V17 gets first major software update ahead of sale on December 16
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

हिंदी समाचार

Cisco ने भारतीय इंजीनियरों के योगदान से पेश किया ' फ्यूचर इंटरनेट'

Amazon Deal of The Day: Vivo U10 और Nokia 6.2 को 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Huawei P40 फोन में होगी 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh की बैटरी!

PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 अपडेट रिलीज, 17 दिसंबर से पहले अपडेट डाउनलोड करने पर मिलेंगे ये गिफ्ट

Netflix जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है लॉन्ग-टर्म सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान

News

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
News
Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India
Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked
Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more