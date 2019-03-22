comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

While HMD Global has acknowledged software glitch, it said there was no personal data transfer to any third party.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 12:17 PM IST
nokia 7 plus lead image

Finland’s data protection unit is initiating investigation on whether Nokia-branded smartphones are actually sending data to Chinese servers or not. According to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK report (via Reuters) on Thursday, there are evidence of some Nokia phones, particularly Nokia 7 Plus units, sending user data to servers of state-owned company China Telecom.

NRK in its report mentioned that a Nokia 7 Plus user alerted them because of regular data issue on his device. He found that his phone is being often contacted by a particular server, and it has also sent data packages in an unencrypted format.

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

Also Read

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

“Based on our initial analysis it appears that personal data has also been transferred (to China),” Reijo Aarnio, Finland’s data protection ombudsman, told the news agency STT.

As per NRK, HMD Global has acknowledged that there had been a software glitch with one batch of handsets and it has been fixed. It noted that HMD had “admitted that an unspecified number of Nokia 7 Plus phones had sent data to the Chinese server.”

NRK report claims that Nokia smartphone sent user’s geographical position, SIM card numbers and the phone’s serial number to Chinese server of China Telecom, although HMD Global has denied that personal information was sent to any third party.

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

“We can confirm that no personally identifiable information has been shared with any third party,” HMD Global said in an email to Reuters. “Such data was never processed and no person could have been identified based on this data.”

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Gaming

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie

News

Nokia 5.1 updated to Android Pie
Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView to soon launch in India; HMD Global releases a teaser

हिंदी समाचार

25 मार्च से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Mobiles Bonanza सेल, शाओमी और आसुस समेत इस ब्रांड पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Nokia 7 Plus चीन भेज रहा था यूजर्स का डाटा, कंपनी ने किया इंकार

अमेजन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट में iPhone X, MacBook समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स मिल रहे हैं 17 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

शाओमी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट वाले दो नए एंड्रॉइड वन स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

शाओमी मार्च महीने तक बेचेगी Redmi Note 7 की 40 लाख यूनिट

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent
Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent