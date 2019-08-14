The Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones have started getting a new update. The latest software updates are available in India and a few other markets as well. Apart from India, the Nokia 8.1 software update is only available in Poland. Moreover, those users based in Pakistan and Myanmar will get the Nokia 7 Plus update. The Nokia 8.1 update is 71.8MB in size, whereas the 7 Plus update is 103 MB in size, NPU reports. With the update, Nokia users will get the latest August 2019 Android security patch.
Both the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7 Plus users should see a prompt notification to download this update. Alternatively, one can manually go to Settings > System Update and check for the update. To recall, the Nokia 8.1, which is an Android One device, was launched in India in the year 2018. The Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, made its debut in India in April 2018.
Nokia 8.1 features
The Nokia 8.1 flaunts a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass, FHD+ resolution (2246×1080 pixels), and an Apple iPhone-like notch at the top. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU. There is up to 128GB onboard storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card. For photography, the Nokia 8.1 equips a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 20-megapixel camera on the front.
Nokia 7 Plus features, specifications
The Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch FHD+ display. It is built around a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a dual-camera setup, comprising of a combination of a 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel sensors. You also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 3,800mAh battery under the hood, which supports fast charging tech as well. In terms of connectivity options, you get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth and GPS.
|Nokia 7 Plus
|Nokia 8.1
|Price
|25999
|26999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
|OS
|Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|IPS LCD Display-6.0 inches-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels)
|6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
|4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|12 MP with ZEISS optics, 13 MP with ZEISS optics, dual-tone flash
|Dual – 12MP + 13MP
|Front Camera
|16 MP with ZEISS optics
|20MP
|Battery
|3800 mAh battery
|3,500mAh
