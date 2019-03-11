comscore
  Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option
Nokia 8.1 Android Pie build improves front camera experience, adds notch-hiding option

stock Android 9 Pie operating system, which is assured to receive the timely Android updates and security patches.

  Published: March 11, 2019 4:37 PM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-8

HMD Global has rolled out a new Android Pie build update to its Nokia 8.1 smartphone. The device carries a price tag of Rs 26,999 and is a decent performer. The Android One device offers stock Android 9 Pie operating system, which is assured to receive the timely Android updates and security patches. The new update improves the front camera experience. The new update also gives an option to hide the notch.

After downloading the update, one can head to ‘Display’ settings to leverage the “Full-Bezel” option. With this change, the Nokia 8.1 owners no more need to follow the developer options route, NPU reported. An issue of front camera exposure has also been resolved. In addition, the report asserted that “difference is big and it seems that now the captured images have ISO values much lower as compared to the old images. So, you get much better front camera images that keep image exposure correct with a good amount of details.”

Nokia 8.1 specifications, features

To recall, the Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED display along with 2.5D curved glass. The panel throws images at full HD+ (2246 x 1080) resolution. There is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset under the hood, paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company has also given an option to expand storage up to 400GB using the microSD card slot.

Watch: How to install Android P Beta on select smartphones

Optics wise, the Android One device comes with a combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is equipped with a 20-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. On the connectivity front, the Nokia 8.1 has dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 13MP
  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 4:37 PM IST

